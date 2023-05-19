WEST BEND, Wis. – Few people have the chance to see a rotary-milking system in action, but visitors to Washington County's 35th-annual “Breakfast on the Farm” will see that and more at Roden Echo Valley near West Bend. The 40-stall Boumatic system, installed in March 2022, is used for milking the farm’s 850-cow herd. From a viewing area visitors will be able to see the milking, and how cows move in and out of the rotary.
The system automatically sprays cow teats after milking. That saves labor, Rick Roden said. He and his parents, Bob and Cindy Roden, own Roden Echo Valley. Bob Roden’s brother, Joe Roden, joined the farm in 2022.
“With 850 cows we don’t need the 40 stalls, but we have room to grow,” Rick Roden said.
The family could increase the herd to 1,200 or more cows because milk production and efficiency have improved. Within about 12 months of the system’s installation the family saw an increase of 10 pounds of milk per cow per day, he said. The increase is due in part to increasing the milking schedule from two to three times daily. The new system also provides cows more time to rest and ruminate.
“We researched robotic and rotary systems and decided to go with the rotary,” he said. “We would have needed to add more robots and expand the barn’s length if we went with robots. With the 40-stall system we purchased the smallest standard size.”
Before installing the rotary the Rodens used a double-8 herringbone system that had been in place when they purchased the farm in 1995. At that time they milked 70 cows; they continued to increase the herd.
“Before we installed the rotary, it took an hour to milk cows,” he said. “Now it takes 20 minutes. Less time is involved with milking three times a day.”
The family has kept the herringbone parlor for fresh cows and for sick cows that are receiving treatment, he said.
All the farm’s cows are fitted with Boumatic RealTime Activity-system collars that monitor activity and rumination. The collars have helped to identify cows showing early signs of sickness, he said. The collars are especially valuable to identify cows in heat and have reduced the number of hormone injections administered to induce heat.
With help from 10 full-time employees and six part-time employees, the Rodens also raise 800 heifers on the home farm and at two other sites in the area. And they raise 100 steers. Focused on breeding beef breeds to dairy, they use the ProCROSS three-way crossbreeding system featuring Holstein, Swedish Red and Montbellarde genetics.
They farm 2,000 acres devoted to corn, soybeans, winter wheat, alfalfa for hay and cover crops. Part of their corn and soybeans are sold as cash crops, but most of what they grow is fed to the animals.
Adventures share cow fun
Another aspect of the farm is Roden Barnyard Adventures, operated by Roden’s sister, Jacki Moegenburg. She hosts farm camps and birthday parties for kids during the summer and also conducts farm tours. The first farm camp of the season will be held the week after the Washington County Breakfast on the Farm.
The family built a 30-foot by 50-foot shed to serve as the camp’s classroom and birthday-party center. That shed will be used for serving ice cream during the farm breakfast. The Barnyard Adventures petting zoo and corn pit also will be featured. But there won’t be much emphasis on the farm camps at the breakfast because the camps are already sold out for the season. Registration began in January, Moegenburg said.
She offers farm camps to kids from ages 4 to 14; the day camps each last a week. The kids start each morning helping to feed and provide fresh grain and water to calves. Four different camps are offered, based on kids’ ages as well as different activities and lessons. The camps are described on the Roden Barnyard Adventures website.
Camp groups are generally comprised of 35 to 40 kids. They’re accompanied by “COW-nselors” – generally high school and college students who have backgrounds in farming or another aspect of agriculture. The COW-nselors help educate campers about agriculture.
Moegenburg started the farm camp in 2014 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. While in college she interned on a farm that offered a farm-camp program as well as an on-farm milk and cheese store. In her senior year of college she did an independent study on how to operate an agritourism business.
“I started the farm camps to help educate consumers and show them the work that goes into producing food,” she said. “Each morning the kids help with chores. What better way to show them the work involved than having them doing it themselves.”
Through snacks and activities such as making homemade butter and ice cream, for example, she and the COW-nselors provide lessons. Kids also can learn math basics such as measuring distances from one barn or shed to another, and determining how much space they would need to build a new structure. The campers also are provided free time.
The farm camps are fulfilling work, she said.
“The kids love that plus fresh air and space,” she said. “(And) I enjoy seeing how kids love learning and how helpful they can be when given something like chores to do.”
Roden said every farmer should offer tours.
“They can reach out to us for any questions,” he said. “There’s no sense of reinventing the wheel. I’d love to see every Wisconsin farm offer tours. With less than 2 percent of our population involved in farming, it’s important for people to see how their food is produced. We need to show them real-life farming.”
Visit facebook.com/RodenEchoValley and rodenbarnyard.com and washingtoncountydairy.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.