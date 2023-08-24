The Wisconsin State Fair Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction and naming of the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Master Cheesemaker were held Aug. 10 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Each blue-ribbon entry from the dairy-products contest was sold during the auction, which raised $50,155 for student scholarships and dairy promotion at the Wisconsin State Fair. The first part of the list of winners was published in the Aug. 24 issue of Agri-View.
Pasteurized Process Cheese – organic white American cheese, 50 pounds
Made by Team Revela Foods, CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley, LaFarge, Wisconsin
Buyer – Ivarson
Price per pound – $20, total price – $1,000
Mild Cheddar – Old World Cheddar – and Flavored Hard Cheese – garlic and herb BellaVitano, 40 pounds total
Both made by Team Sartori, Sartori Cheese, Plymouth, Wisconsin
Buyer – We Energies
Price per pound – $95, total price – $3,800
Unsalted Butter – unsalted butter, 10 pounds
Made by CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley, LaFarge, Wisconsin
Buyer – Gibbsville Implement
Price per pound – $65, total price – $650
Shredded Cheese – shredded Parmesan, 4 pounds
Made by Great Lakes Cheese, Plymouth, Wisconsin
Buyer – Ivarson
Price per pound – $325, total price – $1,300
String Cheese – Mozzarella cheese whips, 2 pounds
Made by Ben Shibler, Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, Luxemburg, Wisconsin
Buyer – Berenz Packaging
Price per pound – $400, total price – $800
Latin American Cheese – Oaxaca, 4 pounds
Made by George Crave, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Waterloo, Wisconsin
Buyer – DR Tech
Price per pound – $500, total price – $2,000
Brick, Muenster – Buholzer Brothers brick, 10 pounds
Made by Ty Saglam, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Wisconsin
Buyer – Nelson Jameson
Price per pound – $125, total price – $1,250
Drinkable Cultured Products – Low-fat mango kefir, 2 pounds
Made by Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, Wisconsin
Buyer – CHR Hansen
Price per pound – $200, total price – $400
Flavored Havarti – dill Havarti – and Unflavored Cheese Curds – white curd – and Flavored Cheese Curds – Tomato bacon ranch curd, 16 pounds total
Made by Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy, Brodhead, Wisconsin
Buyer – Nelson Jameson
Price per pound – $125, total price – $2,000
Unflavored Custard – sweet cream frozen custard, 1 gallon
Made by Dairyland Old Fashioned Hamburgers, Milwaukee
Buyer – We Energies
Total price – $300
Swiss Style – Prairie Farms Baby Swiss wheel, 10 pounds
Made by Mark Grossen, Prairie Farms, Shullsburg, Wisconsin
Buyer – CHR Hansen
Price per pound – $55, total price – $550
Sheep and Mixed-milk Cheese – Breezy Blue, 12 pounds
Made by Team Kingston Cheese, Kingston Cheese Cooperative, Cambria, Wisconsin
Buyer – Nasonville Dairy Weber’s Farm Store
Price per pound – $75, total price – $900
Gouda and Edam – Roth aged Gouda, 9 pounds
Made by Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, Wisconsin
Buyer – Master’s Gallery Foods
Price per pound – $325, total price – $2,925
Crumbled Cheese – Crumbled Feta, 10 pounds
Made by Rachel Pantzlaff, Agropur, Weyauwega, Wisconsin
Buyer – Alpma USA
Price per pound – $175, total price – $1,750
Flavored High-Protein Yogurt – Odyssey peach Greek yogurt – and Unflavored High-Protein Yogurt – Odyssey Greek yogurt – and Open-class Unflavored Yogurt – Odyssey whole-fat yogurt – and Unflavored Sour Cream – Odyssey sour cream – and Low-fat Sour Cream – Odyssey reduced-fat Greek French onion dip, 10 pounds total
All made by Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Wisconsin
Buyer – Dairyland Packaging
Price per pound – $35, total price – $350
Havarti, 10 pounds
Made by Matt Henze, Decatur Dairy, Brodhead, Wisconsin
Buyer – CHR Hansen
Price per pound – $150, total price – $1,500
Flavored Pepper Cheese – Sweet Heat Feta, 12 pounds
Made by Matt Erdley, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, Wisconsin
Buyer – Novak Cheese
Price per pound – $50, total price – $600
Flavored Custard – banana cream, 1 gallon
Made by The Creamy Pig, Grafton, Wisconsin
Buyer – DRC Wisconsin Executive Advisors, David Carpenter
Total price – $700
Smear Ripened Cheese – Pleasant Ridge Reserve, 10 pounds
Made by Uplands Cheese, Dodgeville, Wisconsin
Buyer – Dairy Connection
Price per pound – $15, total price – $150
Mozzarella – LM whole-milk Mozzarella, 12 pounds
Made by Jeremy Robinsin, Agropur, Weyauwega, Wisconsin
Buyer – Dairy Products Marketing
Price per pound – $70, total price – $840
Salted butter, 10 pounds
Made by Royal Guernsey Creamery, Columbus, Wisconsin
Buyer – Saz’s Hospitality Group
Price per pound – $60, total price – $600
Flavored Semi-soft Cheese – Artisan Smoky Pepper Fontina – and Open Class for Soft and Spreadable cheese – Cello Mascarpone – and Open Class for Hard Cheese – Cello Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan, 30 pounds total
All made by Lake Country Dairy, Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, Wisconsin
Buyer – DR Tech
Price per pound – $140, total price – $4,200
Fluid – chocolate – A2 whole chocolate milk, 4 pounds
Made by Two Guernsey Girls Creamery, Freedom, Wisconsin
Buyer – State Fair Park Board
Price per pound – $250, total price – $1,000
Aged Cheddar – Deer Creek, The Imperial Buck, 22 pounds
Made by Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Buyer – Ivarson
Price per pound – $150, total price – $3,300
Visit wsfdairypromo.org for more information.