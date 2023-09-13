Farm debt has continued to increase alongside faster growth in farm-production loans. Similar to recent quarters, outstanding agricultural-loan balances at commercial banks have increased by about 5 percent. Non-real-estate loans increased at the fastest pace since 2016 while growth in real-estate loans slowed slightly. Even as debt balances continued to grow, farm-loan performance remained strong and delinquency rates have decreased slightly for the third-consecutive year. The net interest margin and return on assets at agricultural banks were more than a year ago, but softened slightly from the previous quarter as funding costs for lenders continued to increase.
The outlook for agricultural-credit conditions remained strong despite a recent moderation in the farm economy. A slight pullback in the prices of key farm products and increased expenses could thin margins for some producers, but farm finances remained strong following several years of considerable strength. Increasing production costs and depletion of working capital could further increase credit needs, particularly for producers who have used cash reserves to reduce loan levels in recent years. Although a growing share of lenders expect farm income and repayment rates to soften in the months ahead, agricultural-credit conditions are likely to remain strong through 2023.
Faster growth in non-real-estate lending kept increases in farm debt steady in the second quarter. Outstanding farm-production and farm-real-estate loans at all commercial banks increased 7 percent and 5 percent from a year ago, respectively. Growth was stronger among agricultural banks, with non-real-estate and farmland loans increasing 10 percent and 8 percent during the second quarter, respectively.
Growth in farm-loan balances was more pronounced than in recent years, particularly for agricultural banks. Farm debt increased from a year ago at slightly more than half of all banks, the largest share since 2016. In comparison, farm-loan balances grew at almost 80 percent of agricultural banks.
Broad strength in farm finances have continued to support gradual improvement in loan performances. Delinquency rates improved further in the second quarter and reached the smallest level since 2010 for real-estate and non-real-estate loans. A reduction in balances of non-accruing loans and loans past due of 90 days or more counterbalanced a slight increase in shorter-term past-dues. Despite a small increase in short-term delinquencies, overall credit quality at agricultural banks has remained strong.
Earnings at agricultural banks have remained sound, despite a slight pullback from the previous quarter. Ag banks experienced a decrease in growth in interest margins from the previous quarter but margins remained 25 basis points more than the same time a year ago and were consistent with 2021 levels. Return on average assets was largely steady from the previous quarter and profitability remained near the average from 2000-2014.
Strong growth in loan interest during the past year continued to offset increased deposit expenses and support net interest margins. Net interest margins at agricultural banks increased from a year ago during the past two quarters, reversing the negative trend in margins since 2020. Increased net interest incomes in early 2023 were largely attributed to stronger income generated from loans, which more than offset growth in deposit expenses that have dampened margins.
Despite improving from a year ago, interest margins flattened slightly during the past quarter alongside a considerable increase in funding costs. The share of interest expenses to average liabilities at agricultural banks reached the greatest levels since 2010. Increased benchmark interest rates and strong competition have put upward pressure on deposit costs and led many community banks to source other forms of funding – increasing funding costs and putting downward pressure on margins.
Ty Kreitman is an assistant economist in the Regional Affairs Department at the Omaha Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. In this role he primarily supports the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and Federal Reserve System efforts surrounding agricultural-economics research, analysis and outreach.
Francisco Scott is an economist at the Economic Research Department of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. His current research focuses on agricultural-industrial organization, industry consolidation and market power, regional economics and policy.