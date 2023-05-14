From History.com – Celebrations of mothers can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, but the clearest modern precedent for Mother’s Day is an early Christian festival known as “Mothering Sunday.” Once a major tradition in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe, it fell on the fourth Sunday in Lent and was originally seen as a time when the faithful would return to their “mother church” – the main church in the vicinity of their home – for a special service. Gradually it shifted into a more-secular holiday; children would present their mothers with flowers and other tokens of appreciation.
The origins of Mother’s Day as celebrated in the United States date back to the 19th century. In the years before the Civil War, Ann Reeves Jarvis of West Virginia helped start “Mothers’ Day Work Clubs" to teach local women how to properly care for their children. Those clubs later became a unifying force in a region of the country still divided over the Civil War. Jarvis organized “Mothers’ Friendship Day” in 1868, at which mothers gathered with former Union and Confederate soldiers to promote reconciliation.
The official Mother’s Day holiday arose in the 1900s as a result of the efforts of Anna Jarvis, daughter of Ann Reeves Jarvis. Anna Jarvis conceived of Mother’s Day as a way of honoring the sacrifices mothers made for their children. In May 1908 she organized the first official Mother’s Day celebration at a Methodist church in Grafton, West Virginia.
Arguing that American holidays were biased toward male achievements, she then started a massive letter-writing campaign to newspapers and prominent politicians urging the adoption of a special day honoring motherhood. By 1912 many states, towns and churches had adopted Mother’s Day as an annual holiday, and Jarvis had established the Mother’s Day International Association to help promote her cause. Her persistence paid off in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
