We are seeing a lot of coughing dogs lately for a variety of reasons, such as people boarding more as they go on vacation and getting dogs groomed with this very hot weather we have been having. One of the most common causes of acute respiratory symptoms in dogs is Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease (CIRD) otherwise known as “kennel cough.”

Etiology

Much like bovine respiratory disease complex, CIRD is comprised of several bacterial and viral pathogens. The bacteria include Bordetella, Mycoplasma, and Streptococcus. The viruses include herpes, influenza, adenovirus, parainfluenza and canine distemper.

Transmission

Any of these viruses can be passed from dog to dog with respiratory secretions being picked up orally or breathed in. This can happen from direct contact with another dog or indirect contact with an object that has the virus or bacteria on it.

Clinical signs and diagnosis

In most cases, we diagnose CIRD from a history of being brought to a high-stress, high-dog-density environment such as grooming facilities, kennels, dog parks, dog shows, shelters, etc., and then showing signs of coughing, sneezing or having nasal discharge.

A common thing that people call us about is that “there is something stuck in my dog’s throat” when actually it is just the retching and gagging that is happening at the end of the cough from CIRD.

For most dogs, CIRD is self-limiting and mild. But for unvaccianted dogs, fever, lethargy and difficulty breathing are possible. Dogs that are immunosuppressed or have another comorbidity are also more likely to show severe signs.

Treatment

Most CIRD cases will spontaneously resolve in 10 days and do not require treatment. Since a virus may be the cause of the dog’s signs, an antibiotic would only be warranted if we were suspicious of a secondary bacterial infection. Antibiotics are also warranted if the dog has a fever, is lethargic, anorexic or has nasal discharge. The antibiotic that we typically choose is doxycycline for 10 days.

Cough suppressants are typically not used because we want to allow the dog to clear the bacteria that are in the lungs.

Prevention

Vaccination is the best way to protect your dog when going to high-dog-density environments. Just like with many vaccines, there is not a guarantee that your dog is 100% protected but rather can make their symptoms less.

We use an intraoral vaccine for Bordetella so that there is an increased mucosal immune response which is where the dogs come in contact with the bacteria.

Environmental management

If your dog has kennel cough, we recommend not taking them anywhere for two weeks. Whichever business you suspect your dog picked up CIRD at should be notified so that they can start disinfection and notify other owners whose dogs may have been exposed.

Decreasing stress, dog density and length of stay can help decrease the spread of CIRD. It’s never wrong to call your boarding facility or groomer to see if they have had a recent CIRD problem if your dog is young, old or immunosuppressed.