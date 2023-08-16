The first time my cousin and I built a haystack without adult supervision, it fell apart a couple of seconds after I stepped off.

It wasn’t our finest moment in the hay field toiling for our dads in the Woster Brothers farm partnership.

We were maybe 13 and 14. My cousin was a year older. We had started mowing hay when we were maybe 9 and 10. We went to the alfalfa fields with a couple of little Ford tractors equipped with mowers that had seven-foot sickle bars. One of the tractors also pulled a 15-foot dump rake. My older cousin usually operated the rig with the rake. Seniority, you know?

I can’t believe we were trusted out by ourselves with power equipment, even those cute little Fordsons that were like Shetland ponies compared to full-sized tractors. Most of the time working together, we stayed on task. We mowed and raked and left the field with long windrows of alfalfa stretching across the stubble.

But there were distractions. I recall a time we encountered a prairie rattlesnake. Instead of ignoring it and going about our business, we shut the tractors down, dismounted and worried the thing for a while, wondering what we would do if we managed to capture it. That adventure ended when my dad, on his way to town for parts, drove past. He saw the idle tractors and stopped in to let us know – kind of harshly, to be honest – that unless we had been hired at the Reptile Gardens in the Black Hills, we should get to making hay.

Another time we wasted a couple of hours, digging for a badger that waddled through the alfalfa and disappeared into a hole. A badger bountied for something like $5 at the courthouse in Kennebec. We dug up a lot of prairie before my dad happened by again and reminded us we had a family farm going, not a wildlife preserve.

As we grew older, my cousin and I became more dependable. We had lapses, but usually we were decent hands. We worked well together stacking hay, both of us atop the stack while our dads ran farmhands to buck the windrows and lift heavy piles of hay up to us to spread and shape. We knew about stacking hay, is what I am telling you.

Eventually, the adults had other chores to handle. They decided to trust my cousin and me to stack hay unsupervised. We weren’t nervous. I had been pitching hay since I was 10 or so. My cousin had graduated from pitching hay to running one of the farmhands, with either Dad or my uncle operating the other one and supervising.

On the farm, the time always comes when the kids get turned loose to manage on their own. Whether it’s running lunch to a wheat field for the harvest crew, mowing alfalfa, hauling grain to town, or operating a windrower or combine, the time comes for the farm kid to solo. When my cousin and I soloed in the hay field, he ran the machine and I used the pitchfork. I never figured it would be any other way. He was older.

To make a stack, the pitchfork guy laid out a rough square and drove a steel post into the ground at what would be each of the four corners. Some folks used a big, old hammer. I just got the posts started and jumped on the anchors to get them firmly fixed. Then my cousin dumped buck loads of hay into the square and I spread it around. Simple, yes?

Something went wrong with our first stack. Maybe I didn’t push the sides out evenly. Maybe my cousin didn’t distribute the buck loads to the edges. Whatever. When we were as high as the farmhand could reach, he lifted it and I stepped off the stack.

I barely had time to look around at our handiwork before the stack, a tower that grew narrower and narrower as it rose from the ground, toppled over.

My cousin lowered me to the ground, shut down the tractor and climbed off to join me. “I guess you were all that was holding it up there,’’ he said.

We thought about that for a bit and then he said, “I suppose we better build it back up before one of our dads drives past.’’

We eventually became competent at stacking hay. Or, if not fully competent, at least not as bad as that first time.