I can’t remember his number. I don’t call him often enough.

His birthday always escapes me, cause I don’t keep up with that stuff.

And I’m lucky if I see him two or three times each year,

But I’m not really complaining cause were still close, were just not near.

I recognize his daughter’s voice. I remember when she was born.

Heck, I was there when he got married, I held the ring his wife has worn.

For all these years his darlin, and she hasn’t changed a bit.

And him and me? We’re marking time by the bad habits that we quit.

Together we’re ambidextrous. Although we’re really not a pair.

We got each other covered and between us, a full head of hair.

We’re part of each other’s gristle, as inveterate as bone.

It’s nice how life can fix it so you don’t have to go it all alone.

As I sit here blowing smoke rings from the pipedreams that we’ve had,

I’m wondering if I’ve told him how many times he made me glad.

Just to know he’s out there somewhere, like a quarter in my shoe

And how much it would please me if he felt the same way, too.

When I add up all my assets, he’s one thing I can’t appraise.

What’s a promise or a handshake or a phone call worth these days?

It’s a credit with no limit, it’s a debt that never ends.

And I’ll owe him ‘til forever, because you can’t be more than friends.