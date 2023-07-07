One of my favorite Baxter Black (Lord, I miss the guy) poems is titled “Just Friends.” It pretty much sums up the word, friend, in a manner, which is so very meaningful, if you ever stop and ponder what blessings are associated with a true friend.
We will close this column with Baxter’s effort.
I won’t attempt to list the many non-family folks, men and women, who have been so important in my life, but a few certainly stand out for host of reasons. Some I see on a regular basis. Others every couple of years.
I don’t think two guys were ever better friends than our dad, Hank Woster, and the manager of the Shanard Elevator in Reliance, South Dakota, Ab Vehle. They shared conversations in goose pits, wintertime coffee sessions in Ab’s dust-covered office and over the din of the crowd at a home town basketball game. The best example of that friendship, however, occurred when Dad was in the final days of his cancer battle.
He was in the Chamberlain Hospital, just a few days away from being called home, and according to the nurses, Ab never missed a day of stopping by. In fact, before dad was admitted for the last time, Ab was a regular visitor at the house.
I was buying cattle for Greenlee Packing Co., at the time and fortunately, a section of my “area” was around Chamberlain. This allowed me the opportunity to spend time with Mother and brother Kevin as they endured the terribly difficult days associated with the death and dying of a loved one. As an aside, what a blessing the hospice program has become, since its inception in Connecticut in 1974.
One morning I had left Sioux Falls early and arrived at the Chamberlain Hospital about 8:30 a.m. When I entered Dad’s room, Ab was putting away shaving material, complete with a small dose of after shave, and Dad was fresh shaven and possessing the odor of a young farmer heading off to a free wedding dance in Reliance. When I asked the nurse if the shaving routine was regular, she told me that she had witnessed that act of true friendship twice and there were probably more. Did anyone say “friend?”
On a smaller scale, but certainly possessing the same meaning, such an act occurred the day I had my surgery for prostate cancer. Following surgery and a recovery period, I was wheeled back to a regular room. As the nurses were making the patient comfortable, through the typical haze associated with post-surgery, I heard a familiar voice. Standing bedside with my wife was Bob and Elaine Yackley, who had driven in from Onida because he, “just wanted to make sure you are doing OK.” He didn’t shave me, but you get the drift.
I want to close out my column with the poem I referenced earlier and a huge “thanks and miss you” to the author, Baxter Black. Here is “Just Friends.”
I can’t remember his number. I don’t call him often enough.
His birthday always escapes me, cause I don’t keep up with that stuff.
And I’m lucky if I see him two or three times each year,
But I’m not really complaining cause were still close, were just not near.
I recognize his daughter’s voice. I remember when she was born.
Heck, I was there when he got married, I held the ring his wife has worn.
For all these years his darlin, and she hasn’t changed a bit.
And him and me? We’re marking time by the bad habits that we quit.
Together we’re ambidextrous. Although we’re really not a pair.
We got each other covered and between us, a full head of hair.
We’re part of each other’s gristle, as inveterate as bone.
It’s nice how life can fix it so you don’t have to go it all alone.
As I sit here blowing smoke rings from the pipedreams that we’ve had,
I’m wondering if I’ve told him how many times he made me glad.
Just to know he’s out there somewhere, like a quarter in my shoe
And how much it would please me if he felt the same way, too.
When I add up all my assets, he’s one thing I can’t appraise.
What’s a promise or a handshake or a phone call worth these days?
It’s a credit with no limit, it’s a debt that never ends.
And I’ll owe him ‘til forever, because you can’t be more than friends.
What do you bet that Ab, Dad and several other Reliance elevator regulars are sitting, sipping and jabbering on the edge of a winter wheat field? I like that thought a lot.
As always, be safe in your labors and thanks for keeping us fed.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.