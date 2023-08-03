“Eat dessert first; ask questions later.”

That was our motto on a recent day trip to southwest Minnesota to visit Pipestone National Monument.

A reader had suggested we check out Pipestone’s Dari King. Always game for ice cream, we found the diner on Highway 30 and studied the menu.

How does one choose among strawberry-Reese’s-butterscotch-M&M-chocolate-marshmallow-Heath-cookie-dough-s’mores-cheesecake-KitKat-mint-brownie-bits-banana-raspberry-Twix-pineapple? Maybe our second motto should have been: “Give a man a scoop and he’ll take a gallon.”

Kirk ordered his usual: Chocolate malt, light on the chocolate. Luke and I each settled on a Krunch Kone. (With spelling like that, we figured it had to be something.)

Turns out the Krunch Kone is a Dari King exclusive: vanilla ice cream with a peanut butter brittle coating, explained Wendi Weber, who owns the shop with her husband, Kelly. Dari King is also long famous for its barbecues made from local ground beef and a 70-plus-year-old recipe for Uncle Windy’s barbecue sauce, introduced to Pipestone by the shop’s founder in 1951, Weber said.

We sampled the barbecues that day - only in the wrong order. This is how it happened: While slurping ice cream we asked our bubbly server, Arinn McGee, what else Dari King is known for. She told us about the sandwiches, which some patrons call taverns or sloppy joes.

Between mouthfuls of barbecue, we mused on the pleasure of eating dessert first, and Luke piped up with the “eat dessert/ask questions” idiom blend that became our slogan for the day.

“That’s a malaphor, Mom,” he said. I enjoy learning new words. Webster’s doesn’t list it, but there’s considerable malaphor chatter on the internet.

Bernadette Kinlaw wrote in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette that “Malaphor is an informal term for an unintentional blending of an aphorism and a malapropism. An aphorism is a brief saying that teaches a lesson or truth or that expresses a view. A malapropism is the wrong usage of a word or phrase. Put them together, and the results are confusing and often humorous.”

Examples are “When life gives you lemons, the proof is in the lemon pudding,” or “Just desserts are a dish best served cold.”

Wendi Weber was an elementary school teacher in Pipestone for 23 years before she and Kelly bought Dari King from her parents, Tom and Sandi Newgard, last year. The Newgards bought it in 2000 from longtime Pipestone resident Keith Johnson, who had taken over the business in the early 1960s from his father-in-law, Gordon Ray, who founded it in 1951.

Ray’s uncle, who operated a café in Jasper, Minnesota, had developed the recipe which became known as Uncle Windy’s sauce. Wendi said the Redwood Falls (Minnesota) Dari King, founded by a relative of Ray’s, also featured Uncle Windy’s barbecues. Though they share a name, the two businesses are independent of each other.

For its first half-century, Pipestone’s Dari King was a drive-up/walk-up stand. Dari King’s menu of barbecues, chili cheese dogs and slush whips (fruit slushies whipped with ice cream) remained nearly the same for the first 70 years. In 2003, The Newgards built the current restaurant to offer both drive-through and indoor dining, and they added tacos and nachos to the menu.

Mom and Pop shop

The Newgards maintained Dari King’s seasonal schedule, opening four to five months each year. With the exception of Wendi (already established in her teaching career when her parents bought it), most of the Newgards’ other four children – and their grandchildren – worked at Dari King. The family tradition continues under Weber ownership with three generations all pitching in during summer and busy times. Wendi and Kelly’s six children have all worked there full-time or part-time. Kelly, who owns K&A Auto Body and Glass in Pipestone, often spends his noon hours “slingin’ barbs” (as the family calls it) or flipping burgers on Wednesdays.

There are not many restaurants in Pipestone, and when the Webers bought Dari King, they deduced that “people do not live by ice cream alone, so let them eat breakfast.” This past winter they served coffee, chai tea, pastries, and breakfast burritos through the drive-up window. This was the first season Dari King was open for business almost year-round; it has been a hit.

“The customers kept telling us they are so thankful to have (the coffee shop),” Wendi said. “We got to the point where when we saw (regular customers’) cars in line we started making what we knew they wanted. We even named some of the coffee drinks after customers based on their favorites.”

Under its new ownership, Dari King’s menu is continually expanding. Wendi experiments with gourmet sodas, energy elixirs, Friday Fry Days, burger days, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, and bratwursts. She uses social media to announce specials and gather input on what customers crave. She also offers catering and sets up coffee bars for local businesses.

While Dari King’s dining room was closed in the winter, the Webers hired local artist Tiffany Fritsch to cover the walls in pop art illustrating menu items such as banana splits, twist cones, and hot dogs – all reminiscent of a malt shop’s vintage neon signs.

All the work put in by Dari King’s 15 or so employees – many of them teenagers and teachers who take summer jobs there – appears to be paying off. It draws “tons of tourists,” Wendi said. A California couple stopped in with a goal of never eating at chain restaurants during their entire drive across half of the continent. They were enamored with their stop on Highway 30. And wind tower workers from Texas have joined the ranks of regular customers.

If “pride goeth before your figure,” just throw caution to the wind tower like we did. Next time you’re in Pipestone, eat dessert first.

Since “all’s fair in love and ice cream,” I would like to credit son Luke for coining malaphors for this column.