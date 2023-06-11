Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When Dad’s favorite kitchen knife was no longer sharp, I suspected something was up.

During a weekend visit last year, I reached for the worn wood-handled knife that was Dad’s go-to tool in the kitchen. He kept his whetstone within easy reach, and that knife was always so sharp that cutting rhubarb was like cutting butter.

This time, I had to saw my way through the rhubarb. “I can’t believe Dad’s knife is dull,” I remarked to Mom.

During the past year, Dad had indeed cut back on his enthusiasm for tasks such as knife-sharpening. Once the emperor of a square mile of prairie, in recent years he was the monarch of a comfortable house on the edge of Webster.

On May 2, we lost him. But until the final four days of his life, he had continued to rule his affairs from home, watching the seasons change in the neighbor’s garden and in the CRP acres to the south.

“Such a father from whom the father of all mercies has brought me forth,” Martin Luther wrote to his friend Philip Melanchthon half a millennium ago. “And through whose sweat the creator has fed and raised me to whatever I am now.”

In a letter I wrote to Dad a few years ago, I recognized that like Martin Luther, I owe much of my temperament to my father. I am too full of tasks, grief, and exhaustion to write a new column; instead, I shall share that letter:

“Dad, I can never sum up everything you taught me into one capsule. But if I were to try, I think the best thing you did as a father was to show me that you always believed in me, and that you felt I could do anything if I put my mind to it. I don’t remember you ever belittling my efforts or treating me as if I were incapable of doing something. Instead, you taught me to have confidence in my own abilities.

“When I was a child and a teenager, I did what probably all kids do -- I took my parents for granted. Now I realize I had things that a lot of children never have. For example, how many kids get to go along with their dad to his job each day? Think of all the hours we spent together milking cows, feeding calves, fixing fences -- and talking the entire time! I don’t remember experiencing much of a generation gap and part of the reason is that we spent so much time together when I was at an age when lots of kids distance themselves from their parents.

“By your example, you taught me that it’s important for parents to spend time with their children. I have warm memories of the winter nights when school was closed for the holidays and we kids were allowed to stay up later than usual. You and Mom could have shooed us off by ourselves, but instead you sat down with my brother and me and played board games every evening after supper.

“I especially have good memories of refinishing furniture and working on 4-H projects together. My brother and I did not win purple ribbons on our Holstein heifers, but you never made us feel like losers. We were winners because we had a father who took an active interest in our lives.

“Dad, you personify the saying ‘There are no strangers; just friends we haven’t met.’ You have a consummate interest in your fellow human beings. For you there is no person too lowly or too high-falutin’ with whom to converse. When you and Mom opened your home to exchange students, you opened the world to your children. You planted in me an interest in foreign languages and other cultures. As a result, it is easy for me to grasp the Lord’s command in Leviticus 19: ‘When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. The stranger who sojourns with you shall be to you as the native among you.’

“I will never know all the sacrifices you made for your family. But I am aware of some of them. You sacrificed a college education to help your own father with the farm and ended up staying on the land. You took jobs in town to supplement the farm income. And you sacrificed sleep -- I remember you climbing the stairs at night to care for me whenever I was sick and then still getting up at 5:30 a.m. to milk cows.

“When you met with crop failures or disappointments, I never heard you curse or complain. I asked you about that once. You remarked that it’s not worth getting worked up over something that has already happened and about which a person cannot change. Because of that, I have learned that many things are beyond my control, and instead of fretting over them, I can turn the worries over to God.”

Last month, a new friend sent me a text message: “I’ve come to know that a daddy’s love outlives death, and that as we age, we seem to turn into the best parts of them. When things calm down for you and everybody goes back to life and living, you will find that your daddy’s words will come to you and then you will remember the times he made you laugh, got on your last nerve, wiped away your tears and was always on your side.”

That’s worth holding onto.