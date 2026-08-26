There's a particular feeling that shows up on the farm every year around this time. The school supply lists start circulating, the light changes just slightly in the evenings, and somewhere in the back of my mind a quiet countdown begins: harvest is coming and summer is coming to an end.
People are also reading…
Colleen Stegenga is a licensed social worker in private practice with her own business, Embracing Change Counseling Services, specializing in mental health support for farmers, ranchers, and agricultural families. She can be reached at 605-306-6383, colleen@embracingchangecs.com or visit www.embracingchangecs.com.