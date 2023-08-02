Laura Tonkyn Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Follow Laura Tonkyn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To celebrate the Fourth of July weekend in our usual crowd-adverse way, we took our annual summer drive out onto the prairie. I’m usually the drive director, and after a short perusal of Google maps, I came up with a day trip to Faith and back. So after breakfast on the one day promising no rain, we drove over the ridges to Sturgis.

Sturgis was looking quite glossy, as are all the Black Hills towns these days. It sure looks like people with money are continuing to move into our neck of the woods. Entering the town, we noticed that the “suburbs” continue to expand with new houses popping up on the outskirts.

We turned east and then north past Bear Butte on the way to Newell. I like checking out the Sheep Capital of the Nation every once and a while, although the sign declaring it so no longer exists. I have an odd sympathy and respect for this unadorned hamlet, because of all the nearby towns it seems to remain as it always has been.

There were some sheep corralled at the livestock exchange, as well as some campers lined up across the road. I wondered if a sale was coming up or if the campers were just hanging out in Newell.

In a few minutes we reached the north end of town and turned east towards Faith. Almost immediately, we were where I wanted to be – on the wide open and empty prairie. And what a lovely green prairie it was – stock ponds full, cattle fields lush and the crops of corn and hay in full swing.

It was apparent that all the rain was having a certain impact. There were fields where the cut hay looked brown and soggy, but there were also lots of bales and most of them looked pretty good. A lot of equipment was out in the fields on this rare day of sunny weather.

Not too far into our drive, our windshield began to collect big splashes of grasshopper remains. Their number didn’t seem at all overwhelming, but they were certainly noticeable.

Noticeable to the extreme were the astonishing number of wind turbines that had sprung up since our last drive out that way. It was especially eye-catching since some of the turbines were only a short distance from the road. I had never been close enough to appreciate how enormous these controversial “green energy” giants were.

We pulled in at the Ben Ash Monument to stretch our legs. This pioneer created the Bismarck to Deadwood trail during the Black Hills Gold Rush, and the monument marks where Ash’s party first spotted the Hills.

An hour or so later, we drove slowly along Faith’s main street and turned into Kings Drive-in for lunch. It was nice and hot out. Enjoyable for me, who especially this year was happy to experience a “real” summer day away from the cool Hills. For $20, we ate two enormous hamburgers and split an order of fries under the veranda outside. Two old ladies, a couple of local ranch families and a group of tourists pulling a trailer provided people-watching entertainment. It wasn’t a bad deal.

We stopped at the gas station and for a dollar, I bought a copy of the weekly Faith Independent. I always buy any local paper, and this one did not disappoint with articles on an endurance horse race in the 1940s, an upcoming street dance to celebrate a local wedding and the city’s travails over the purchase of a garage door that was the wrong size.

Leaving town, we passed by the surprisingly attractive city golf course, located next to a little lake park with perhaps a dozen RVs along its shore. Going about 30 miles south, we turned at Howes back towards Sturgis. The drive back was as enjoyable as the drive to, with Bear Butte looming for miles before we reached the town and turned onto the mountain road to our valley home.