Deny it or believe it, climate change is a big topic in state, national and global discourse, and agriculture stands at the center of many of those discussions.

Farmers stress they are doing their part to mitigate climate change, but as policy evolves it’s changing the way they do business with new options such as selling carbon credits.

“I firmly believe we’re already helping fix the climate,” said Grant Breitkreutz, Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association president who has a cow-calf and yearling cattle operation in Redwood County.

That’s been the experience of Swift County farmer Nathan Collins, too. As his farm went through the state’s water quality certification program, he expected to have change what they’ve been doing for generations.

“We had to make one small change,” he said. “As farmers we’re already doing a lot of things really, really well.”

The two producers were part of a panel on climate smart practices at Farmfest Aug. 1. Carbon credits were a big part of that discussion. When farmers have been using no till or other soil-saving practices for decades, they can miss out on some carbon credit programs that only reward farmers for making new changes.

It’s an issue, said Arial Kagen of Minnesota Farmers Union, but there are other options for early adopters, such as the low carbon intensity market or traditional programs through the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“I’m sure that everyone can find something that fits their farm,” Kagen said.

Harmon Wilts, another Swift County farmer who is water quality certified, has used incentives for using variable rate seeding and chemistry through the Conservation Stewardship Program. He’s improved tile drain intakes and has been growing cover crops and strip tilling nearly all fields.

It’s a challenge to take on new practices and learn how to fund it, he said, and educating producers is important. In the face of it all, a farm must remain profitable, he said.

“I cannot lose yield,” Wilts said.

He would like to see a tiered system in the new farm bill that incentivizes new adopters and rewards those who have been doing it for years.

Changing farming methods can take new equipment, which can be expensive. The Minnesota Legislature approved a soil health bill last session that provides cost-share money for farmers purchasing soil health equipment. It’s one of the first programs of its kind in the country.

A second round of funding opened Aug. 1. Awards of $500 to $50,000 with a 50% cost share. Farmers can also help offset costs by partnering with neighbors to fly on cover crops, for example, or offering custom services with a new machine, panelists said.

“There’s opportunity, and it just starts with a conversation,” said Assistant State Conservation Jonathan Matz, adding that NRCS and soil and water conservation district personnel are good at making those connections.

Wilts would like to see NRCS set up demonstration farms to learn more about cover crops and livestock integration. Cattle are a big part of the conservation picture, producers said.

“The fastest way we can improve any of those (soil health) measurements is by walking a cow across it,” Breitkreutz said.

Without cattle, it takes three years long to achieve soil health goals, in his experience.

Cattle allowed Collins to diversify his operation and try new conservation measures. He tried no till and cover crops, but they didn’t work in his area, he said. It wasn’t until dairy cows moved in that he was able to add alfalfa and change some practices.

“In the end, we still have to be profitable because this is our livelihood, and that’s number one,” he said.