Ray Kaderli wants to drive demand for products made from hemp, and he’s starting with houses.

Kaderli is a Texas-based real estate broker and president of U.S. Hemp Building Association who is building single family homes made with Hempcrete, an insulation material made from hemp’s inner woody core or hurd.

He’ll be conducting a two-day workshop on growing hemp for the building industry Aug. 4-5 during the Industrial Hemp Educational Conference in Winfred, South Dakota. The workshop portion of the conference costs $50. Registration is available at www.eventbrite.com. Search industrial hemp.

Kaderli describes Hempcrete as a material similar to stucco, in that it’s a substrate for plaster. It’s strong, soundproof, mold resistant and fire retardant.

“It’s as close to being fireproof as you can get … you could gamble on it,” he said. “I could bet you a Coke and you would owe me a Coke.”

His workshop will focus on what hemp growers need to consider when planning to sell into the construction market.

“Everything begins with the end in mind,” he said.

That includes choosing a hemp seed with the right genetics and using the right processing equipment.

He wants to show farmers how hemp can go from being a commodity crop to the housing market. He’d like to be able to point to the number of Hempcrete homes being built to show farmers there’s less risk in adding hemp to the rotation. “We are seeking to be that demand,” Kaderli said.

He encourages farmers to reach out to other growers in their area for advice: “It’s a viable crop that’s a good commodity crop.”