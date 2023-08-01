Since our last report we have had about 1 ½ inches of rain. Most of it has come in small amounts. The spotty rains seem to continue, but how crops looked early compared to now is hard to believe. If we would get just a little more timely rains we could have one of our biggest corn and bean yields. If not, it will still be fun to combine 8- to 10-foot corn after the last couple years of very poor crops.
All of the additional fertilizer has been applied to our corn. How the applicator was able to get through the tall corn was interesting to see.
We have purchased an additional combine for the anticipated fall harvest, along with a 45-foot draper head. The first combine I owned had a 25-foot head. It seems crazy how big machinery has become. This was purchased near Pipestone, Minnesota, and I decided to drive it home. It took only about 7 ½ hours, and I really didn’t mind it as much as the traffic behind me did.
We finished our second cutting of alfalfa on July 15 and started the third on July 20. Not much of a break! We round baled over half of the second cutting. The yields were decent – not quite as much as the first, but close. We are about five days early on our third cutting, but the weather forecast is for hot and dry, so we’re hoping for some good hay this time.
We’ll checking our third I found some little black bugs that looked more like black paint on the top of the alfalfa plant. Very tiny and clustered. It turned out to be cowpea aphids. They weren’t hurting much, so I just decided to cut instead of spraying for them.
I was cutting alfalfa with my 6-year-old granddaughter, Lila, and she asked why I wasn’t holding the steering wheel. I said it has autosteer. “What’s that?” she asked. She seemed to understand what that was all about.
Then I got to thinking about when I was a kid on the farm mowing hay with a Massey Ferguson 65 and a 9-foot mower in the heat and bugs. What a change in farming most people my age have experienced. There is probably not enough room in this whole magazine to list everything. There’s everything from power steering and air conditioning to satellite imagery to detect all kinds of things, plus whatever new stuff that may have come out yesterday.
Farming may be easier today, but it’s certainly more complicated for someone my age. Just ask my son-in-law, Derik during planting and harvesting when I have called him 17 times in an hour about how to set a monitor or “What does this mean?”
Mike Brosnan raises hay and row crops between Huron and Woonsocket, S.D. He works with his daughter and son-in-law Jackie and Derik Kleinsasser.