Crop Watcher Blake Burggraff’s third cutting of alfalfa was rained on by a pop-up thunderstorm that brought over an inch of rain to some areas near Hartford, South Dakota. Burggraff’s farm had only 0.11 of an inch. Thankfully it came the day after cutting, so the quality shouldn’t be impacted as much as a late rain.

The alfalfa had just begun budding before it was cut. That’s early for Burggraffs to cut, but this seemed like the best chance to get the hay dry. Burggraff was hoping that running thinner windrows would help it dry down.

Burggraff has been getting fewer small square bales this year due to problems drying, but he expected they would still be able to fulfill orders for their loyal customers.

“It’s just a matter of what it looks like in the fall,” he said. “We hope to get a lot of small squares by the end of the season.”

Drought hit pastures on the Burggraff farm, prompting them to bring his dad’s cows off pasture the week of July 17. The grass didn’t regrow as hoped, so the cows were taken to the dry lot and fed silage. Blake expected to pull his own cows off pasture by July 24 and give calves their pre-weaning shots. He hoped weaning early would take the pressure off the cows and help the calves gain more weight.

While it’s not ideal to be off of grass pastures so early in the season, Burggraff was thankful to have other forage options, such as the sorghum Sudan grass that they plan to chop in the next couple weeks.

The Hartford area received 0.78 of an inch of rain in the last two weeks, which helped oat yields. Burggraff was seeing a lot of green heads and calculating how that would play into his plans to swath his oats in the next two weeks.

“It’s exciting to see the grain out there – it’s just getting that to dry down,” he said. The industrial hemp is putting on grain as well and growing taller week by week.

“That’s where a lot of the income comes from, that seed we’re harvesting,” Burggraff said. The uneven growth had him worried about harvest logistics, though. Some of that, he said, results from where the cattle congregated as they grazed that field last winter. Where they liked to hang out in the trees acting as a wind break. In the future, he plans to fence the field for more intensive grazing so the cows spread the manure and the nutrients around.

The hemp is growing taller, but harvest could come sooner than last year judging by the way the crop is maturing. The hemp might be ready to harvest within the next month, which would be two weeks earlier than last year.

The Burggraffs also butchered chickens in mid-July, filling their own freezer with white meat from the big-breasted bird, a lot of which were roosters. It was a good feeling to have the job done, Burggraff said.

“Not only do you get all this fresh meat, but you don’t have to do pasture bird chores anymore,”

he said.

They have downsized their laying hen flock from 200 to 60-some, which is a better fit for the egg customers they have, Burggraff said. A new coop is helping solve problems with predators and hens that didn’t want to lay in their designated nesting boxes. The small coop is portable, so they’re able to keep them closer to the house with an electric net fenced-in pasture area, which is moved multiple times per week to fresh grass.

The goat flock was also culled with some nannies going to the sale barn. While the Burggraff’s got several inquiries into buying goats when they were just starting out and trying to build their own breeding stock, the market has since cooled off. That made it easier to go to the sale barn than selling privately. There’s an upside, though, according to Burggraff: “Now we’re left with really great genetics.”