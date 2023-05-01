Corn closed the week 23 3/4 cents higher. Private exporters announced China had canceled a previous purchase of 22.1 million bushels.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports for the week ended April 20 were 36 million bushels, down from the previous week’s 48.7 million. That’s substantially below same-week year ago exports of 65.6 million bushels, and most importantly, below the roughly 41.8 million bushels per week that will be needed through the end of August in order to reach the USDA’s 1.85 billion bushel export projection.

Over the last four weeks, corn exports averaged 40.2 mil bushels per week, just short of the “needed” pace. Shipments to China have helped improve export activity. They averaged 30.3 million bushels per week over the prior eight-week period, but certainly haven’t been stand-out in nature.

Cumulative export inspections of 880 million bushels are down 36% from last year’s 1.374 billion. That’s more than the 25% decline USDA projected for the year.

Corn export inspections form this point forward last year averaged 41.6 million bushels per week, nearly identical to the current “needed” pace.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report corn planting advanced to 14% done versus 11% on average and up from 7% last week.

Ethanol production for the week ended April 21 declined to 967,000 barrels per day from 1,024,000 the previous week. That was an unexpected jump to the highest level in 11 weeks. The current week’s pullback to 967,000 reflected the second lowest production of the last 15 weeks.

Ethanol stocks fell to a 14-week low of 24.306 million barrels from 25.293 million the week prior, but were still 1.4% (14 mil gallons) above same-week year ago stocks and remain the second highest on record on a same-week comparison basis.

Strategy and outlook: If you have sold cash product through the winter months, it is time to step in and re-own those sales with futures and options contracts.

SOYBEANS --------------------------------------

Soybeans closed the week 5 1/2 cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

Exports of 13.8 million bushels were down from the previous week’s 19.5 million and well below same-week year ago exports of 22.3. Exports continue to decline seasonally, with last week’s being well below the 23.9 million bushels per week average over the previous four weeks and were the lowest in 30 weeks with further declines likely in the weeks ahead.

In order to reach the USDA’s annual target, soybean export inspections will need to average roughly 10.9 million bushels per week through the end of August. That’s well below last year’s 19.7 million per week, but solidly above the potential weekly shipping pace based on current outstanding sales on the books.

Accordingly, a decent amount of additional old crop sales will still be needed if the USDA’s export target is to be met. Cumulative export inspections of 1.729 billion bushels are now up less than 1% from last year’s 1.714 billion as they continue to slip relative to year ago levels.

The weekly crop progress and conditions report showed soybeans at 9% seeded versus 4% on average and up from 3% last week.

Strategy and outlook: Now is the time of year to re-own previous cash sales for a rally into our summer growing season.

WHEAT---------------------------------------------

Chicago wheat closed 9 1/2 cents higher, Kansas City wheat closed 13 1/2 cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 4 1/4 cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

Exports were respectable at 13.4 million bushels, up from the previous week’s 9.3 million and above same-week year ago exports of 10.6. With only six weeks remaining in the 2022-23 marketing year, wheat exports over the last six weeks averaged 12 million bushels per week, right in line with the needed pace and comparable to last year’s 13.2 million per week average during the same period.

Cumulative export inspections of 657 million bushels are down roughly 3% from last year’s 675 million, comparable to the USDA’s 775 million bushel export projection reflecting an expected 3.1% decline in exports for the year.

Spring wheat seedings moved to 5% seeded versus 12% on average and 3% last week. Winter wheat conditions are now 26% good or excellent, down 1% from last week and below last year’s 27% rating, the lowest on record.

The Stats Canada planting intentions report showed all wheat acres at 26.968 million versus estimates of 26.3 million and 25.3 million last year. This would be the largest acres planted since 2001.

Spring wheat acres came in at 19.4 million versus estimates of 18.9 million acres and 18 million last year. Durum came in at 6.1 million versus estimates of 5.9 million acres and 6 million last year.

Strategy and outlook: Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support is a selling opportunity for old crop inventory.

LIVE CATTLE ------------------------------------

Live cattle closed 42cents higher while feeder cattle closed $2.65 higher.

The fed cattle market saw moderate volumes traded in the North at mostly $178 live with dressed trade ranging mostly from $283 to $286. This is mostly $2 lower on the live trade and $2 to $5 lower dressed Moderate trade occurred in the South at mostly $173 live, which is $2 lower than last week.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,023 head offered for sale and no head sold.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up 2 pounds from last week at 894 pounds, which is 20 pounds below last year.

The weekly export sales report has beef sales of of 9,500 metric tons for 2023 with shipments of 16,000 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies into 2023 despite very small cattle numbers.

HOGS -------------------------------------------------

Lean hogs closed the week $1.30 lower.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending April 22 has weights at 286.9 pounds versus 287 pounds last week and 288.7 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales of 54,000 mts for 2023 were a marketing year high with shipments of 38,000 metric tons, also a marketing year high.

Strategy and outlook: Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.