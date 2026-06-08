Sheep producers from the region are encouraged to take part in the Newell Ram Show and Sale planned for Sept. 17-18 in Newell, South Dakota.
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Sheep producers from the region are encouraged to take part in the Newell Ram Show and Sale planned for Sept. 17-18 in Newell, South Dakota.
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