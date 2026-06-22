By Marie Flanagan, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education
Producers of small-acreage sheep operations in the Northern Plains have been facing a shortage of skilled sheep shearers. Because travel costs make hiring professionals prohibitively expensive (ranging from $10 to $20 per animal for small flocks), finding local solutions can help sustain smaller operations.
During the week of July 16-18, the U.S. Targhee Sheep Association will host a dual milestone organizers are calling “A Legacy in Every Fleece,…
To address the shortage of professional shearers, six regional shearing schools trained 79 Northern Plains producers and youth in hands-on shearing and equipment maintenance, allowing small-flock owners to cut input costs and launch local businesses.
To address the shortage of professional shearers, six regional shearing schools trained 79 Northern Plains producers and youth in hands-on shearing and equipment maintenance, allowing small-flock owners to cut input costs and launch local businesses.