Charles Krause, of Krause Holsteins, located in Buffalo, Minnesota, is the new chairman of Midwest Dairy.
He was elected during the organization’s annual meeting in Des Moines last month.
“I am honored to continue working with my fellow dairy farmers on the Midwest Dairy board as we drive growth and initiatives within the dairy checkoff to serve all dairy farmers in the Midwest better,” Krause said in a statement. “There are many exciting opportunities for our checkoff organization, and I am proud to be a part of it.”
Krause Holsteins is a multigenerational dairy farm that first began in 1959 and currently milks around 350 cows. The Krause family has been farming in Wright County for over 150 years, and Krause himself is a fifth-generation farmer.
Krause and his wife, Robyn, graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1991 and then had the opportunity to join the family farm full-time. Krause also farms with his son, Andrew, and his daughter, Morgan, helps wherever needed. Krause also grows his own feed on 500 acres.
Krause plays a prominent role in the dairy promotion industry. In addition to serving as Midwest Dairy chairman, he has been an officer on the Midwest Dairy division board since 2007 and a member of the corporate board since 2010. His past officer position includes being the corporate board first vice chair since 2016. He also serves on the United Dairy Industry Association (UDIA) board as the Secretary and serves the Global Dairy Platform as a United States Ambassador.
In the past, Krause has received recognition for the Farmer Communicator of the Year award from the National Milk Producers Federation, National Dairy Shrine Progressive Dairymen of the Year, Minnesota Milk Producer of the Year, Dairy Farmers of America Members of Distinction, and Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame Inductee
Krause is also involved in a variety of dairy and community leadership positions, such as Dairy Farmers of America-Central Area Council Vice Chair, Centra Sota Cooperative Board of Directors, and the Buffalo FFA Alumni. In his spare time, Charles enjoys traveling with his wife, Robyn.
Elections for the Corporate board officer team were also held. Dan Hotvedt, Decorah, Iowa, was newly elected as first vice chairman; Bill Deutsch, Sycamore, Illinois, was newly elected as second vice chair; Rita Young, Plainview, Minnesota, was re-elected as secretary and Matt Schelling, Orange City, Iowa, was newly elected as treasurer.
New members elected by their divisions to the Midwest Dairy Corporate board include Anthony Anderson and Eric Hoese of Minnesota and Tom Walsh of South Dakota.
The Minnesota division board officers are:
• Chairwoman Kristine Spadgenske of Menahga
• Vice chairwoman Kate McAndrews, Sauk Centre
• Secretary Mindi Arendt, Mazeppa
• Treasurer Rita Young, Plainview
• Megan Schrupp, Eden Valley, and Rita Vander Kooi, Worthington, are ex-officio members.