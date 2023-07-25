The New York Times reported last week that Switzerland, a holy land for holey cheese, imported more cheese than it exported last year. Granted, Swiss cheese fetches a higher price than the cheese the country imports, according to the article, the industry there has seen changes.

The number of dairy farmers is half what it was 25 years ago, the head of the country’s dairy association told the Times, and the average herd size is about 27 cows.

That’s a stark contrast from South Dakota’s growing dairy industry where the number of cows and the processing capacity is big and getting bigger.

The growth can in part be contributed to two Swiss immigrants, who 95 years ago stopped for gas in Milbank, South Dakota and ended up founding what became the city’s largest employer.

Valley Queen Cheese is undergoing a major expansion that will up its process capacity from 5 million to 8 million pounds of milk once it’s complete in 2025.

“I think it’s truly a great American success story,” said Jason Mischel, Valley Queen’s vice president of sales and milk procurement, giving a presentation during the South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit tour July 19.

The company’s two Swiss founders, Alfred Nef and Alfred Gonzenbach, were honored with the governor’s Ag Ambassador Award at the conference in Watertown the day before.

Valley Queen operations passed through generations of Nefs and Gonzenbachs. Their sons, Rudy Nef and Max Gonzenbach, took the reins after their retirement in the 1970s. The founders’ granddaughters, Annelies Seffrood, daughter of Rudy Nef, and Trudi Robel, daughter of Max Gozenbach, accepted the award.

While the women are not part of day to day operations at the plant, they remain involved. Robel, a fourth grade teacher in Watertown, is on the board of Valley Queen’s charitable foundation. Seffrood and her husband, John, run NorSwiss Dairy near Summit, South Dakota.

The women have fond memories of the cheese plant from their youth. “Squeaky cheese” was a favorite. The owners used plastic coffee cups to scoop curds off the production table for a taste. As a kid, Robel delighted in snacking on the bore samples taken from the big blocks of cheese.

“Those were the first cheese sticks ever,” she said with a smile.

Robel and Seffrood both had chores that contributed to helping their families run the cheese plant. Robel’s job was to iron her dad’s work whites – the all-white uniform he wore along with a white hat. Seffrood used the soft water extracted from the milk – the “cow water” – to wash her grandpa’s car in the bay between the delivery trucks.

“It was not as busy then,” she said.

The Valley Queen plant gets 160 semi loads of milk a day now. A new four-bay receiving building is under construction, set to open next March. It will allow milk trucks to drive through and unload instead of backing in.

“It’s a more efficient way to handle that many trucks per day,” Valley Queen CEO Doug Wilke said.

A new warehouse will be ready Aug. 1, but the largest part of the construction project, the new cheese plant, won’t start until October. The new facility will be the last major expansion on Valley Queen’s current site in downtown Milbank, Wilke said. There’s not space for much more.

It’s come a long way from the tiny brick building where the Alfreds turned their first cans of milk into cheese, but their focus has always remained, “good cheese,” as Robel put it.

“My grandfather would be so proud to see what Valley Queen has become today – making good cheese and having the opportunity to give back to the community and the state,” she said.

To meet the need for more milk at the expanded cheese plant, a handful of new or expanding dairies are making preparations. Deuel County will be home to a new 10,000-head dairy, a 7,000-head dairy and a 3,000-head expansion at a current dairy, according to Mischel. Another will be located in Codington County. “We want to manage growth,” he said.

While he acknowledged it’s difficult when processors put caps on milk production and producers have to dump milk today, Valley Queen will need another 30,000 head to meet its needs in 2025.

“It’s really hard to justify the investment without being at full capacity,” he said.

Those numbers would be surprising to those two Swiss immigrants nearly 100 years ago.

South Dakota’s 187,000 milk cows produce 1.2 million gallons of milk per day. That’s a gallon and half per South Dakotan per day. That’s why putting that milk to use and exporting a value added product is so essential, Seffrood said in her acceptance speech.

Her father and his partner understood that, and they made an effort to create a thriving business and a strong community. Max was involved with the business association and health care foundation that continue today. Rudy served as county commissioner and Milbank mayor. That’s why they’re honored for more than their cheese.

“They quietly represented agriculture in all of those roles,” Seffrood said. “They made sure ag had a seat at the table.”