Three days of South Dakota industrial hemp events will highlight the rapidly growing industrial hemp industry both in South Dakota and in the U.S.
Events Aug. 3-5 at Horizon Hemp Seeds in Willow Lake, South Dakota, and Complete Hemp Processing in Winfred will demonstrate the supply chain of the expanding industrial hemp industry in South Dakota from the seed to product, including a demonstration of hemp's use in building materials.
Horizon Hemp Seeds is a provider of certified seeds while Complete Hemp Processing, under A.H. Meyer & Sons, is a fourth generation family-owned business with over 90 years of experience in the agricultural Industry, starting with beekeeping. The company built a decortication facility for processing industrial hemp fiber, which opened this spring.
"This will be an opportunity to tour the first hemp fiber processing facility in South Dakota, to hear from three successful South Dakota hemp farmers, to tour hemp fields and to learn about hemp building materials," said Ken Meyer, vice president of Complete Hemp Processing.
Events are free and open to the public with online registration. The hempcrete workshop costs $50.
Speaking at the conference will be leading hemp industry experts from South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, California, Colorado, Tennessee, Utah, and Pennsylvania. The event will also feature live music and catered food available for purchase.
South Dakota is a national leader when it comes to growing industrial hemp.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service's Hemp Acreage and Production 2022 Survey, last growing season, South Dakota farmers planted 2,800 acres of industrial hemp, and it was the number one state harvested acres at 2,550 acres harvested.
Preliminary data showed that South Dakota planned to plant even more acres of industrial hemp this year. South Dakota farmers see good profit potential in adding industrial hemp as another cash row crop into their rotation with corn and soybeans.
Infrastructure for processing industrial hemp fiber is keeping pace with South Dakota’s hemp farmers and is one of the success stories celebrated by the hemp events Aug. 3-5.
While Complete Hemp Processing is running its hemp fiber processing facility in Winfred, Dakota Hemp LLC in Wakonda is opening a second hemp fiber processing facility by year end.
In front of all this progress of farmers growing hemp and processors coming on board has been Horizon Hemp Seeds, providing an in-state resource for purchasing hemp seed varieties that grow well in South Dakota.
The event starts Aug. 3 with a field day at Horizon Hemp Seeds in Clark, where there will be 22 varieties of hemp for grain and fiber on display. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/industrial-hemp-field-day-tickets-643817313917
Aug. 4-5 is the two-day conference and open house at Complete Hemp Processing in Winfred. The agenda will include presentations on oil seeds, farm equipment, building materials, genetics, regenerative farming and more. A two-day hemp building workshop will allow visitors to see hemp building materials in action. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/642512812117
The conference agenda follows:
Aug. 4
- 8 a.m. Registration Desk Opens
- 9a.m. Hempcrete Workshop Begins
- 1 p.m. Open House Begins
- 1-1:25 p.m. Keynote speaker Roger Gussiaas, Healthy Oil Seeds
- 1:30 p.m. Remarks by state Sens. Casey Crabtree and Joshua Klumb, state Reps. Oren Lesmeister, Randy Gross and Becky J. Drury
- 2 p.m. Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting
- 2:20-2:30 p.m. Derrick Schiefelbein and Rick Geppert, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources update on hemp acres
- 2:30-3 p.m. Mandi Kerr, Global Hemp Association, presentation on hemp variety trials
- 3:10-3:20 p.m. Chris Kinsel, US1 Logistics, brief report on hemp trucking
- 3:20-3:50 p.m. Fred Cawthon, president of the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee, “Hemp in the Auto Industry”
- 4-4:10 p.m. Morris Beegle, president of WAFBA, "We are for Better Alternatives"
- 4:10-4:40 p.m. Corbett Hefner, Formation Ag, speaking on hemp cinderblock and Bast fiber products
- 4:40-5 p.m. Andrew Bish, Bish Enterprises, speaking on hemp fiber and grain trends and equipment
- 5-7 p.m. Dinner, live music and hemp fiber processing facility tours
Aug. 5
- 8 a.m. Registration Desk Opens
- 8:30-9:10 a.m. Lake County’s First Hemp Field Tour
- 8:30-9:10 a.m. Hempcrete Workshop Resumes
- 9:20-10 a.m. John Peterson of Dakota Hemp and Derrick Dohmann of Horizon Hemp Seeds on “Hemp Farming from Planting to Harvest"
- 10-11 a.m. Lori Daytner, project manager at DON Processing, “DON Hemp Test Acres Program—Sharing Western PA Growing Experience”
- 11 to noon Blake Burgraff, South Dakota hemp farmer and Tri-State Neighbor Crop Watcger on "Lessons Learned in Transition to a Regenerative Organic System”
- 5 p.m. Hempcrete Workshop Ends