Rain … we finally got some! On June 3, we got between 30 and 40 hundredths of an inch of rain. June 10 we received about an 1.6 inches of rain. This rain we received helped replace the ground with moisture, allowing for the crops to flourish.
All of the crops are popping through the ground and are looking good. While we are watching some crops come up, we are knocking others down. In Gregory County and surrounding counties, farmers are finishing up with the first cutting of alfalfa, rye and oats. The first cutting didn’t go as everyone hoped. Yields were low because we didn’t receive enough rain before everyone started to cut. In some cases, yields were only two-thirds to three-fourths of normal. Hopefully the recent moisture will help the yield turn out better for a second and third cutting.
On the other hand, lots of spraying has been going on in the area. Farmers are making their second pass of spraying. Folks have also been spraying their pastures for Canada thistle, musk thistle and leafy spurge.
Some people choose to and some don’t, but my family will start to side dress our corn fields starting the week of June 11.
We have also finished taking pairs to pasture. For the most part everyone has their cattle to grass for the summer months. We have been taking salt blocks and mineral to our pairs. When I went to deliver salt and mineral my dog, Cinch, decided to come along and enjoy the ride. He jumped on the four wheeler ready to see the cows, which is his favorite part.
Some guys in the area have started to take bulls to pasture. Before doing so, ranchers have the bulls’ semen tested and checked for overall health. Bulls are given checkups to make sure that they are healthy and ready for the breeding season.
Whetstone Bay, just 11 miles north of Bonesteel, has been jam packed the last couple weeks. People have been getting out every day to go fishing, and the talk of the town is that it is very good fishing. June 3 and 4, the 11th annual Whetstone Walleye Tournament was held with 48 teams competing. Teams consisted of two or three people. The first place team caught 34.17 pounds of fish.
Summer schedules have been packed as local towns have been having yearly events. Gregory hosted its Rib Fest event June 10. Naper, Nebraska, held its annual cruise night and car show. Many churches in the Gregory County have been holding their vacation bible schools. Our church in Bonesteel held ours June 10 with 17 kids joining us for the fun. Butte, Nebraska, is preparing for their yearly celebration, Butte Pancake Days at the end of the month.
The Rosebud Rancherettes held a Meal on Main in Burke June 7. The ladies served grilled hamburgers and hotdogs to raise funds to supply schools with local beef when students return in the fall. It is awesome that we have a supportive community that encourages this program that the Rosebud Rancherettes are so passionate about.
Everyone has been excited about the moisture we recently received, and they are hopeful it will continue the rest of summer.
Avery Zeisler, 16, is the daughter of Jon and Ashley Zeisler, who raise corn, soybeans and cattle near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line. Zeisler will be a junior at Burke High School, where is involved in cross country, track, basketball and FFA.