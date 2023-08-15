Temperatures were reaching the three-digit mark the last week of July, but in all reality it felt much hotter.
These high temperatures were a cause for concern as it dried up the crops. We didn’t receive any rain that week, which made the concern grow greater.
July 31, we received about a half inch of rain. This helped ease some concern, yet it was not enough rain to completely stop worrying.
Late at night Aug. 4 and into the early morning of Aug. 5, we received about 80 hundreds of an inch of rain. Early afternoon on August 5th it poured off and on for a few hours. Bonesteel, South Dakota, just north of our farm, received an inch and a quarter. It also rained all morning and into early afternoon Aug. 6.
Many people felt as if it wasn’t the first part of August. It felt more like a late fall rainy day. Over these three days we received a total 2.55 inches of rain at our farm.
This rain will certainly help the crops. It was very concerning to see our crops dry up, and it didn’t help not seeing any moisture in the forecast. Now that we have gotten some rain it will allow for farmers in the area to breathe a bit.
We had our beans sprayed with a fungicide and an insecticide by an airplane. It was really cool to see the airplane spray the beans. It’s not every day you get to experience an airplane spraying a field of crops. Knowing its spraying our field is a cool feeling. Hopefully this will allow the beans to produce more bushels. The insecticide will hopefully kill all the grasshoppers.
The last couple weeks were busy for me as I prepared exhibits for county fair, which runs Aug. 6-8. I took a couple different projects and my bucket calf. My projects include a decorated cake, a large yard-sized connect four game and some string art.
I have also been busy trying to get things done before I head back to school Aug. 16. Boyd County Schools in Spencer, Nebraska, go back Aug. 14, and Gregory, South Dakota, doesn’t go back until Aug. 23. Sport practices also are starting soon or have already started. Football started Aug. 3, and cross county and volleyball started Aug. 10.
Last week, I attended the Mid Missouri River Prescribe Burn Association burn tour at Rich and Sara Grim’s ranch northwest of Bonesteel. I was able to see first-hand what impact the burn the did back in May made on the land. It was crazy to see what a huge difference it made. I was able to look at a pasture next to the burn unit and compare. The unburned pasture was so full of tree cover you were unable to see the ground. The burn unit used to look like that but now it is being reclaimed by native grasses for pasture.
I knew that burning was a great thing for the land but I didn’t realize how much of an impact it could make. This pasture was almost unusable, and now Grims can run cows on the pasture, no problem. The tour was truly eye opening for me.
As a member of the next generation I realize the importance of protecting and restoring our grasslands. There are two more opportunities to tour burn units from this spring. For more information look at the Mid Missouri River Prescribe Burn Association’s Facebook page.
Avery Zeisler, 16, is the daughter of Jon and Ashley Zeisler, who raise corn, soybeans and cattle near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line. Zeisler will be a junior at Burke High School where she is involved in cross country, track, basketball and FFA.