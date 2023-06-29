Going from being bone dry to having places flooding was quite the deal. June 20 we received about an inch and a half of rain. This did put a pause on our side dressing because it was too wet to run, but we had most of our side dressing done by then.
Friday, June 23, it poured rain so much so that we received 4.6 inches on our farm, and just 15 miles south of our farm, around Butte, Nebraska, they received 8 inches. This large sum of rain caused flooding in the surrounding areas, including in Lynch and Bristow, Nebraska, where the Ponca River flooded.
Flooding knocked out fences because the water was so high and powerful. A lot of fencing will have to be fixed, especially on the creeks.
We are beyond thankful for the rain, but Saturday morning pea-sized hail was falling for an hour. Once it was light out, we could see that the crops were damaged. There were high winds throughout the night, which also played a huge factor into the damage. My dad is hopeful that the crops will come out of the damage within the week, but only time will tell.
The last two weeks have been full of a lot of repetition when it came to side dressing fields. My sister and I were in charge of mixing the fertilizer. Once it was mixed I would haul the caddy to my dad and we would put it into the blue jet so that my dad could continue application.
We were also getting ready to take bulls to pasture, starting the week of June 25. We planned to have the vet semen check the bulls and give them an overview to make sure that they are ready to begin their breeding season.
I got to leave for a couple days to attend our FFA officer retreat. Our 2023-2024 officer team headed out to Gordon, Nebraska, June 16-18 to plan our upcoming FFA year. We held meetings where we discussed the calendar so we could get an idea of our program of activities, we set personal and chapter goals and standards for us to follow as officers.
It wasn’t all work and no play. We had time to play games that got a little intense sometimes. We kayaked the Niobrara River, which was a blast. We also toured Bowring Ranch, Western Sire Services, and The Old Cowboy Museum in Gordon. These were all unique experiences. No one on the officer had previously traveled to Gordon.
My favorite tour was for sure at Western Sire Services. They walked us through the whole operation and showed us how the facility was set up for maximum efficiency. They also explained how much time and effort is put into the care of the bulls.
On the way to Gordon and back we put out flyers for the Burke Stampede Rodeo. The rodeo is hosting performances July 14-16. Friday and Saturday night there will be live music and a dance after the rodeo is finished. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. each night at the Burke Rodeo Arena.
Avery Zeisler, 16, is the daughter of Jon and Ashley Zeisler, who raise corn, soybeans and cattle near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line. Zeisler is just finishing her sophomore year at Burke High School where is involved in cross country, track, basketball and FFA.