Things have changed in our area since the last report. The rains continue to be very spotty, but most of our fields have had 3-4 more inches of rain. That has moved all of our crop from looking just OK to looking fantastic. I would never have thought the corn could be 7-8 feet tall by July 4.
We have an agronomist from Alpena, South Dakota, that keeps an eye on our crops, along with the nutrient management. The tissue tests that have been done on our corn tell us about two-thirds of our corn could use some additional nitrogen to reach a yield goal of 180 bushels per acre. The top end of 200-plus is probably gone because of the rough start the corn had.
We had to decide if we would fly the N on dry or use liquid with a Y-drop. Some applicators don’t do Y-drop anymore because of how careful you need to be in the tall corn. You can’t drive fast. Our applicator from Plankinton said he would do it, and as of today we have about half the acres finished.
The corn bins are now empty. The last was taken to Poet near Mitchell, South Dakota. We just need to do a little cleaning and they will be ready for harvest.
The second cutting of alfalfa is going slowly. It’s nice to have rain, but it changes the alfalfa schedule. We are about three-quarters done cutting and half done baling.
The fields are mostly yielding more than the first crop but are getting too mature for quality dairy hay. I have tested one group and it was 160 RFV, which is OK but I would rather see 200 RFV.
There seems to be some grasshoppers in the borders of the alfalfa. Now a decision will need to be made about spraying for them. I don’t think they are hurting much.
Farming seems to be about decisions, decisions and decisions. You take all of the information available and make that decision. Some are right and some are wrong. You just hope most are right.
An update from Jackie:
The cow-calf pairs have grazed down all the grass and are now in a mixture of sorghum Sudan grass, turnips, radish and millet. They will graze this mixture while the grass hopefully regrows.
The rain has been a blessing in giving the pairs a lot of forage, for which we are grateful for.
These last couple weeks have brought about the challenge of pink eye in our herd, so we have been out treating that and keeping a close eye on them.
The pairs enjoy grazing during the morning and evening and finding relief from the heat in the creek during the hot hours of the day.
We have a herd of fall cows that were moved closer to home where they will calve the end of August.
Mike Brosnan raises hay and row crops between Huron and Woonsocket, S.D. He works with his daughter and son-in-law Jackie and Derik Kleinsasser.