The corn and beans came out of the damage that was caused by the hail and high winds two weeks ago. The corn was bent over and the leaves were broken, but now it is looking phenomenal.
In the last couple days, the corn has started to tassel and the beans have started to fill out. Some people had to replant their bean fields due to the extent of the hail damage.
Late the night of July 6, we received just over an inch of rain. Areas west of us received more, ranging from 1 ½ to 2 inches. This was much needed moisture. We were starting to dry up again.
Over the holiday we also experienced unusually low temperatures for this time of year. The highs were in the low 70s during the day and reached the low 50s at night.
The hay crop is hard to come by, which is forcing producers to put up ground that they typically don’t hay. Some people are getting ready to start their second cutting while others are almost done.
Some producers are planting millet in hopes of getting a late season hay crop from it. The recent moisture has gave it a jump start and gave producers hope that it will bring high yields.
Everyone has been busy stacking bales and getting equipment ready for the next cutting.
People are also reading…
The veterinarian came out to semen check our bulls July 3. When the vet confirmed that the bull was good, we would work them by giving them vaccine and a pour-on. Once we worked all the bulls, we brought them back in to sort then hauled them to their correct pasture.
The BRC Summer Series Fun Nights, or play nights as many people call it, have started back up for the summer, taking place every Tuesday for six weeks. Kids are able to participate in three events: barrels, poles and flags. This is such a great program that allows kids to get out a build confidence in themselves and in their horses, too.
We have been busy checking on cows and moving them to pasture so that they have plenty of grass. Ranchers have been struggling with diseases, such as pink eye and foot rot in their herds. Producers have been spraying their cattle to try to stay on top of fly control.
Along with moving cows, we have been fixing lots of fence. It’s mainly been just maintenance of the fence but some of it is because of the flood from two weeks ago that wiped out entire sections. Bulls have been breaking through the fence. They don’t want to stay where they need to, and the fence needs to be fixed before the whole herd gets out.
July 11-14 I will attend the South Dakota FFA West River Leadership Retreat in the Black Hills. I am super excited to attend. I went to last year’s retreat and had a blast. I am excited to meet new people, learn new skills that I can bring back to my FFA chapter, and just make memories.
This year’s theme is “safari,” so I’m excited to see how the officer team will incorporate the theme into the camp.
Avery Zeisler, 16, is the daughter of Jon and Ashley Zeisler, who raise corn, soybeans and cattle near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line. Zeisler will be a junior at Burke High School where she is involved in cross country, track, basketball and FFA.