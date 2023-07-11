“Knee high by the Fourth of July.” The old saying has been surpassed once again. In the picture taken June 26, the corn was already almost 6 feet tall.
Corn is growing well and just starting to tassel. It has good color, and we’ll be applying fungicide where needed. That includes any corn on corn acres and varieties that respond well to the application, helping with late season plant health.
Soybeans are taking off and getting better color. We’re on the lookout for white mold in the beans and will treat according to field history.
The second cutting of alfalfa went well. It yielded approximately one bale per acre. The new seeding with one bushel of oats per acre seeded for a cover crop yielded one and a half bales per acre. Road ditch haying continues.
Bulls were worked and turned out as we had planned on July 4. Pastures are looking good and staying green.
Rainfall received the last two weeks was spotty once again. Our rainfall totaled 1.3 inches since the last report on June 25.
We took a trip to the Black Hills with the family to visit many relatives and friends over the July 4 week. We took in the usual sights, and our biggest accomplishment as a family was climbing Black Elk Peak (formerly known as Harney Peak). What a magnificent view! At least half of our family thinks once is enough!
Scott Wittnebel farms with his brother Bart. Their kids make of an able crew of helpers raising corn, soybeans, hay and small grains and a cow-calf herd in western Minnesota’s Lac Qui Parle County.