It has been hot-hot-hot. This is not what we ordered for the end of the growing season, but this type of weather really moved the corn along.
Derik has corn contracted to be delivered by Sept. 15 to Poet in Mitchell. With that looming, we need to start drying corn by Sept. 9 to get it delivered on time. That means starting to combine before the end of this week.
Once we start, we usually just keep going and dry the corn until beans are ready to go. After that, we go back to corn and not as much drying.
It appears that our yield will be good enough to run out of bin storage, which of course is a good thing. I have been moving hay around in our buildings to make room for corn. We can hold about 35,000 bushel in each 44- by 150-foot hay shed. I’ll probably get four buildings ready.
I hope to finish baling fourth crop alfalfa on Sept. 5. The yield wasn’t as good as expected. Most of it made a little less than half a ton per acre, but with no rain it’s some of the nicest hay we have made.
I sold some unneeded items on a Dean-Edwards online auction. What an easy way to sell things I will never use again to someone who thinks they need it. One item I had bought on an auction then never used. I sold it for less money. Not sure how long I can keep doing that.
My wife and I spent a few days in the Black Hills camping and riding motorcycle with friends the past week. I don’t think I will be getting any calls for hay from customers out there this year. It sure is green in the hills.
In two weeks when I write again we should have a good idea if we need to call our crop insurance agent or start lying to our neighbors about how great our corn is yielding. Can’t hardly wait to see.
An update from Jackie
Somehow the Fourth of July came and went without our yearly picture of “knee high by the Fourth of July” in the corn. This year we will have to settle for a picture in the soybeans “waist high towards the end of August.” Not nearly as catchy as the corn phrase, but it will have to do.
We hired a neighbor to chop our silage this past week. This yielded better than we had expected.
Harvest preparation continues as we anticipate the possibility of combining corn soon.
Our fall herd of cows started calving, and we reminded the ladies that due to the busy nature of fall they are essentially on their own. We expect them to have no trouble birthing. They hold up their end of the bargain most of the time and we do enjoy seeing a little more new life running through the pastures this time of year.
Mike Brosnan raises hay and row crops between Huron and Woonsocket, S.D. He works with his daughter and son-in-law Jackie and Derik Kleinsasser.