After the dry summer, we experienced last year, it is fantastic to be starting the planting season with some rain. As of mid-May, planting season has been in full swing for three weeks on our farm. Our first field planted just started to pop out of the ground and the 1.8 inches of rain we have received in the last week will surely help the crops.
School days are winding down fast. Our last day is May 19. This week will be filled with many things, like my FFA chapter’s second annual banquet. In preparation, we held interviews for our 2023-2024 officer team.
I was the 2022-2023 chapter secretary. I interviewed for a position on this year’s team. We don’t get to choose what position we interview for but we do get to rank them so that the committee knows what we would prefer.
We are lucky enough to have volunteers from our communities to take the time to help our chapter. We will celebrate them as well as many other volunteers and members at our banquet.
I am staying busy with many other things. We have our region track meet May 18. This will solidify the teams attending the state meet in Sioux Falls.
I also have a bottle calf that I have been taking care of. I named her Winnie the Moo at a friend’s suggestion. Winnie has had a rough start to life. She has two broken legs. I have to stand her up every time I go to feed her so that she can stretch. She is close to having the casts taken off. While in the casts, she has figured out that she can move pretty dang good, so a lot of running and jumping around will be done when the casts come off.
As summer is right around the corner, everyone is staying busy trying to get crops in the ground and many other things done. This includes prescribed burns. Our local burn association, the Mid-Missouri River Prescribed Burn Association, conducted two extremely successful controlled burns in the area. May 2, a controlled burn was held at former Crop Watcher Rich and Sara Grim’s ranch north of Bonesteel. The burn involved 521 acres and 26 awesome volunteers.
The following day, May 3, the Mulehead Ranch also north of Bonesteel burned 800 acres. The Grim’s ranch finished burning the interior of their 521 acres, too. A controlled burn from the previous week by Fort Randall Dam also re-lit to burn the interior of the area. Smoke filled the sky but underneath all the smoke, pastures that were next to useless were being returned to grass. In the fall those pastures will be able to support cattle again.
Pastures are becoming green with lush grass. Soon we will take pairs to pasture for the summer. After the winter with tons of snow there was a lot of fence that needed to be fixed before ranchers started taking cattle to pasture. Slowly people have started to get ahead of fencing and getting calves worked. The shortage of hay in our area has producers anxious to get cattle out pasture.
After receiving about 2.35 inches of rain in the last two weeks, producers will feel comfortable with their decision to take cattle to summer pasture.
The rain has been a huge blessing, and as we get further into spring everyone will only be getting busier. Farmers will continue to get crops in the ground and ranchers will continue to tend to their cattle. I hope all farmers and ranchers have a safe and successful spring.
Avery Zeisler, 16, is the daughter of Jon and Ashley Zeisler, who raise corn, soybeans and cattle near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line. Zeisler is just finishing her sophomore year at Gregory High School where is involved in cross country, track, basketball and FFA.