The 2023 American Gelbvieh Junior Association Great Dakota Classic will bring around 350 head of cattle and over 600 visitors to Huron, South Dakota, July 2-7 when the South Dakota Gelbvieh Junior Association hosts this year’s event at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds.

The junior national show is an opportunity for young people age 8-21 from all over the U.S. and Canada to participate in all kinds of activities.

Showing cattle is truly a family event, and it’s often second and third-generation youngsters who come to town to show off the results of their work.

One of those is the Sickler family, who raises cattle at their operation called Prairie Hills Gelbvieh, located north of Dickinson, North Dakota.

Klint Sickler is the former American Gelbvieh Association president who’s now bringing his own kids to shows around the country.

Sickler went through the American Gelbvieh Junior Association Program back in the 1990s and 2000s while growing up. More recently, he was the national association president until December 2022.

He took his kids to their first junior national event in Kansas last year, and they look forward to many more.

“It’s coming around full circle now,” he said. “There are lots of reasons shows like this appeal to my family. There’s the obvious showing cattle aspect of the event, but it’s only a small part.”

During the week-long national gathering, only two of the days are related to showing cattle. Other events include public speaking events, a judging contest, a contest called the “Skill-A-Thon,” and a Quiz Bowl. What he loves most about junior nationals is there are so many activities to participate in.

“You don’t just have to win a cattle-showing event to walk away with something,” he said. “If showing cattle isn’t your thing, they have the speaking contest, a video contest, graphic design, a podcast contest, and several other activities.”

Many people involved in the Gelbvieh breed often show up every year without their cattle, he said.

One of the most important parts of the Junior National Show is the chance to meet people from all over North America.

“I have a lot of friends that I met 30 years ago while going through the junior program,” Sickler said. “And they’re still my close friends to this day.

Now those friends also have kids going through the program.

“Last year, during the first event my kids attended, they made friends from across the country,” he said. “If it’s anything like what happened to me, those friends will be with them for life.”

He estimates that most of the kids there take part in at least 90% of the events. The national event is set up with two competitions. One is for those attending their first junior national event called the “Rookie of the Year” competition. The other one is the “All-Around” competition. Kids earn points based on how they place in every contest they participate in, and those points get totaled up at the end of the event. Organizers give out rewards to the top 10 participants.

“The kids are incentivized to participate in everything they can,” he said.

Sickler took his 11-year-old daughter, Kylee, and 9-year-old son, Emerson, to their first event last year in Kansas City.

“Kylee is my social butterfly, so she was in Heaven,” he said.

There were a couple hundred kids there that she didn’t know. She took part in everything she could and wound up winning the creative writing contest.

“Emerson is a little more reserved,” Sickler said. “He’s got to get into his comfort zone, and Emerson found that in a group of boys that had a football. They don’t know it yet, but they have a friend for life.”

As a one-time participant and now a parent, his favorite part is that many things he did at junior nationals are still there today. He also appreciates the mentorship program in place to help new kids get more comfortable.

On Day 1, new juniors are paired up with either an older kid or a board member.

“They keep an eye on the new kids and keep them from retreating back to their stalls,” Sickler said. It’s to make sure they see at least one friendly face they know at the event, which alleviates a lot of anxiety for the kids and their families.”

Kids don’t have to live on a cattle operation to take part in the junior nationals. Sickler sees families whose grandparents are the ones on the farm, and they keep a heifer or two for the grandkids to show.

This year’s national event is put on by some home-grown leadership.

The American Gelbvieh Junior Association President is Jaycie Forbes. Her family operation is located in northern Kingsbury County, about 7 miles south of Willow Lake, South Dakota. She’s in the second year of her two-year term in office. While the board gets together twice every year for meetings, she keeps busy with association work year-round.

“We’ll do the budget and sponsorships at our first meeting, typically in October or November,” she said. “February is our next board meeting, and that’s when we plan for the upcoming junior national event in July.”

Board members go to Oklahoma City for the American Gelbvieh Association’s national show in January. They also attend leadership events and head to Arizona for a summit in July. Being involved in the association keeps Forbes busy. Now 20, her involvement began when she was much younger.

She started when she was 9, but had two older brothers showing cattle before that. She guesses she’s missed one of the junior national shows in her life.

“I actually attended my first show when I was 2 months old, but I don’t remember too much of that one,” she said with a laugh.

Looking back to the first show she ever participated in, it was in Chillicothe, Missouri. Forbes remembers one thing: butterflies.

“My legs were shaking,” she said. “I was so nervous right up until I got into the ring.”

Learning Leaders: Family takes life lessons from the road “I’m pretty grateful that we’ve been able to be a part of the industry.”

There’s a lot of work that goes into getting an animal ready for a show. It takes time to find the right animal, then it’s on to washing and blow drying, working hair, exercising them, and feeding the cattle twice a day. It involves many hours in the barn every day, including early mornings and late nights.

One thing Forbes learned over the years involves getting cattle used to being in a halter, which can be a challenge because they weigh so much more than their humans. Forbes typically starts that process very early.

“It’s that much harder if you wait to break them,” she said. “I like to halter-break them when they’re just babies. I’ve started doing that during the last few years, and it’s much easier than waiting.

She’s experienced a many high points over the decade-plus that Forbes has participated in junior nationals. One highlight was winning the Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Heifer in 2017. In 2020 during the national show in Denver at the National Western Stock Show, Forbes had the national champion balancer female. She’s also had quite a few division winners through the years.

One of her biggest highlights is meeting a lot of people you’d normally never get to know. She echoed Sickler’s thoughts, saying shows are a great chance to make new lifelong friends.

The whole Forbes family became friends with the Vehige family when they bought a heifer from them in 2019.

“We became more like family after that,” she said. “It’s amazing how close you can grow to people through something like cattle.”

Her favorite part of being involved in showing cattle and working on the association’s board is traveling.

“I love going to new places and meeting a lot of different people,” she said. “We get to make a positive impact in the lives of so many junior members

Rachelle Anderson of Kansas got involved in showing cattle during her first year in 4-H. Her family has a beef herd near Jamestown, Kansas, in the north-central part of the state. They raise 300-350 cattle and farm around 3,000 acres of cropland.

Anderson’s older siblings showed cattle, so she followed in their footsteps. It’s something her family always did, she said, so as soon as she was old enough, she was “in the show ring with a calf and a stick.”

While it’s been a few years since her first show, Anderson remembers it vividly.

“I had this ‘dog-tame’ heifer named Megan,” she said. “I originally told my parents I didn’t want to show cattle about six months before my first show, but they convinced me to try it because they had a heifer that was so tame.

“So, I get to the fair, and the first time I walk into the ring, my heifer just followed behind me,” Anderson recalled. “I just fell in love with it. I wound up winning the heifer class at my county fair, but that didn’t matter to me as much. I was pretty nervous and just loved the fact that my 1,500-pound heifer and a little 7 year old made a pretty good team.”

Anderson is 21 now and has shown cattle every year since that first time in the ring. She started out showing one animal and has taken more in other years, including 11 animals at one show.

“I had four steers, and they all had around a 100-pound difference between them,” she said. “I also brought five heifers (two were a different breed than Gelbvieh) and a cow-calf pair.”

Anderson is in her third year of serving on the Gelbvieh board and holds the ex officio position, which doesn’t have a voting role on the board.

Her favorite part of showing cattle is the people involved. She says folks in the agriculture and cattle industries are “second to none.” Anderson’s met a lot of people over the years and created special memories.

One of them happened last year when she exhibited the Champion Market Steer at junior nationals in Salina, Kansas.

“What made it special wasn’t just the fact that he won. It was also the fact that I raised him,” she said.

His dam came from a long line of cattle in her herd. The bull that sired him traced back to that first heifer she ever showed.

Another highlight for Anderson is the fact that junior nationals are a family event.

“That’s our family vacation every year,” she said. “I love getting to travel to new places. I’ve also met some of my best friends through showing cattle, and they’re from all around the country.”