Moving from Aberdeen to her husband, Cole’s family ranch 17 miles east of Eagle Butte was a bit of a shock at first for Carleyn Petersen.
“When I helped my husband with branding for the first time, at the end of the day I was like, ‘Whew! I am glad that is done.’ He said, ‘we have four days left.’ But I would not change living out here for the world,” she said. “I love what I do as a stay-at-home rancher’s wife.”
The location of the ranch is among the many things Petersen appreciates.
“I love looking out into the fields and not seeing any neighbors. And I don’t have to tell my kids to be quiet because of the neighbors,” Petersen said. “I get to take my kids on adventures city people don’t get to do.”
Nearly every day Petersen takes her children: Patricia, 8, Zachary, 6 and Lizzie, 3 to visit one of the many ranch dams.
“In the winter we go look at how much ice is on the dam and sled down the hills. Patricia has a name for every dam,” said Petersen, listing off some of them: beaver dam, heart dam, Mr. Turtle’s dam and shapes dam.
Being a mom is what Petersen said she always wanted to do.
“I love everything about being a mom,” she said. “From going to see them at their school concerts, to changing those poopy diapers – and the fact that I get to live out here and let my kids run and explore.”
People are also reading…
Petersen said going on adventures with her children comes naturally because this is how her mom was when she was growing up.
“My mom was always right next to me when I was learning new things. So, I like to be with my kids as they explore,” she said. “It’s amazing to see their eyes light up at the simplest things – it’s a rock, but it’s a dinosaur egg to my son or a gem to my daughter.”
During haying season, Petersen takes the kids on “camping trips,” parking their camper next to a hay field.
“We sleep there and then my husband, mother-in-law and I each take a different one with us when we start haying the next day. The kids love it,” she said.
This is not to say that being a full-time mom to three children 8-years-old and younger is always fun and games.
“Once 6:15 a.m. hits and I wake up the kids for school, it gets pretty chaotic around here.”
Petersen credits her early morning coffee and devotion with helping her take everything in stride.
“I get up around 5:30 and take time for my morning coffee and devotions,” she said. “It is a great time to reflect on the previous day, and the good word helps me throughout the day.”
Sharing a yard with grandparents helps too.
“My mother-in-law is really great and helps watch the kids if I need to go out and help (my husband) Cole pull a calf or something.”
As we reflect on the women who raised us this Mother’s Day, South Dakota Farmers Union is celebrating the many women who support the state’s No. 1 industry – farm and ranch moms.