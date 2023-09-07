Two Arizona natives turned Iowans will serve as queen and runner-up at this year’s Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa.
Queen Kamdyn Van Gelder moved to Spencer with her family about 15 years ago and Runner-Up Queen Addison Wyman, 16, moved to Spencer 12 years ago.
After serving as 2022 Clay County Fair Queen Runner-Up, Van Gelder, 17, wanted to take the opportunity to represent the fair this year as the fair queen. The royalty was crowned at ceremonies in May.
“Last year as runner-up, I had many people stop me to ask questions about the fair. I am happy to be able to have that opportunity again,” she said. “The fair is so important to my family and I enjoy being a leader in the community and doing something that represents the fair.”
The Spencer High School senior this fall has a busy schedule ahead of her with her job as vice president of the student body, mock trial, swim team, tennis team, band, choir, secretary of the National Honor Society, a member of the Lincoln Lions 4-H Club, youth group at Hope Reformed Church and working as a lifeguard at the Spencer YMCA.
At this year’s Clay County Fair, Van Gelder plans to exhibit two breeding heifers named J-Lo and Stormy Style; Simba, a breeding steer; Hope, a baby feeding heifer; and Jet and Sam and two unnamed rabbits, as well as photography from a recent family vacation to Hawaii.
Since moving to Spencer about 15 years ago, Van Gelder has been attending the fair annually with her parents, Jay and Shantel, and sister, Shayla.
“My favorite part of the fair is the people,” she said. “Being able to talk about my projects and talking to them about the fair and asking questions.”
In her role last year as runner-up, highlights included appearing in a few parades, riding a six-horse hitch, handing out trophies and participating in the Clay County New Food Contest. She was excited to go back stage last year and meet members of Run Away June, who were performing as the opening act for Dwight Yoakam.
One of her friends got her hooked on country music, she said. As a family, they plan to attend the Katie Nicole concert at this year’s fair.
“In the food department there is nothing I won’t say no to,” Van Gelder said. “I always have a must-have strawberry smoothie and a donut from The Bean Counters, a group of friend accountants who operate a stand on the fairgrounds.”
As queen, Van Gelder will have more activities. She was also recently named a 2023 Beef Ambassador for the Clay County Beef Producers.
“I will probably take the week off from school. Monday and Thursday I show cattle. Friday is an automatic day off for all students to attend the fair. Tuesday and Wednesday I will be there to do queen duties,” she said. “My family help out wherever. My dad is in charge of the cattle and my mom is in charge of the fair queen stuff.”
Next fall, Van Gelder plans to attend Northwestern College and major in biology and then go on to Iowa State or South Dakota State University for veterinary school. When she graduates from high school, she will have already completed several online college courses, including human anatomy, physiology, small animal health, college chemistry, algebra and trigonometry and medical terms.
Addison Wyman, 16, the daughter of Leah Wyman, was crowned runner-up. As a junior this fall, Wyman will be busy with track, cross country, band, choir, jazz choir, jazz band, large group speech, Girl Scouts and the Tiger Shark swim team.
“Kamdyn talked to me about vying for fair queen, but my mom was really a big part of my decision,” she said. “I grew up at the fair. My whole August and September, I am there almost every day.”
She enjoys meeting people as well.
Much of Wyman’s time is spent at the family’s Spudnuts stand at the fair. Her uncle, Brent, operates a Sputnutz at Lake Okoboji. Being located right in the center of the fair, it is a popular place.
“My grandpa won the business in a poker game,” Wyman said.
Her grandma was in the restaurant business and her grandpa was a baker. In about 2011, her mom reopened the stand at the fair. Her brother, Rahne, is one of the donut makers, but they all pitch in.
While Wyman is respective to the importance of agriculture at the Clay County Fair, she is interested in getting the word out about other parts of the fair.
“I want to advertise that there is more to the fair than agriculture. Vendors, food and the economical part of the entire fair are important,” she said.
With two years of high school to go, Wyman said she has her future “figured out.” She plans to attend Arizona State to major in epidemiology (microbiology and epidemics). She is hoping to secure a swimming and cross country scholarship and knows she is in line already for an academic scholarship.
“Most of my family lives in Arizona. I have lots of family out there,” Wyman said.
She will be making a visit to Arizona State University soon. When she graduates from high school, Wyman plans to have an Associate of Arts degree and an Associate of Science degree under her belt.
Her job of handing out ribbons in an “agricultural” setting with beef, swine and horses will be something she has never experienced before.
“My favorite part of the Clay County Fair is the KICD building with the trains. I always just like looking at the mini figures and see what’s new for the year,” she said.
Her favorite food is the acai food truck, which features a healthy sorbet granola strawberry frozen smoothie bowl.
Wyman plans to take off some school time to be at the fair. That week she has one or two cross country meets. Usually only ag students are granted the whole week off to be at the fair, but she will be there when she can to help Van Gelder.