There are times in life that despite thinking you should go a different direction, you get drawn back into what you love. That was the case for Eli Hernandez, a farrier in the Billings area that went to school to become a veterinarian, only to discover that working with horses and their feet was where he felt most passionate.

“There is no end to learning as a farrier,” he said. “There is always something to improve, from working to help improve lameness, rehabbing a horse, kinesiology, forging shoes and how to use them. Being a farrier is something that just gets deep inside your bones.”

Hernandez is working as a full-time farrier after becoming a licensed veterinarian in 2022. However, after spending some time in the veterinary field, he discovered that the horse shoeing he was doing before vet school offered the lifestyle he wanted.

“After I went to farrier school, I was in the field working as my own boss,” he said. “Although I wanted to help animals, the schedule for vets is pretty intense and 50 percent of veterinarians quit after the first year. Only 15 percent of them are doing it after five years.”

Hernandez said the shortage of vets in rural areas also contributes to burnout for many veterinarians.

“There tends to be a poor work/life balance and it can be really hard to relax when you are on emergency duty,” he said.

However, his training as a vet has given him a unique skill set when it comes to taking care of client’s horses.

“It is a huge value to my current clients that I went to vet school, because I recognize things a normal farrier may not see,” he shared. “It’s also a common misconception that vets know a lot about a horse’s feet because they are a veterinarian, but it really is a specialized field.”

Farriers have also begun to network more as professionals, Hernandez noted. Competitions are regularly being held in different parts of the country where farriers can demonstrate their abilities and have them reviewed by their peers.

“The competitions are a huge benefit to farriery as an industry,” he said. “When you go, there is a shoe list you have to build and it helps you learn about when the shoe is applied and its benefits.”

One thing Hernandez said he wishes more horse owners understood is how important their role is in their horse’s hoof health.

“It’s important that horse owners recognize they have an active role in their horse’s healthcare,” he said. “Handling their feet for a longer period of time than just picking them out, putting a horseshoe on their hoof, and tapping on it with a hammer to get it ready for shoeing, these are really helpful things to do.”

Hernandez recalls an older horseshoer who said he had a client horse that didn’t like its feet touched. The owner was reluctant to step in to help the horse get used to it.

“He told the client that the horse’s feet looked a bit ‘thrushy’ and to apply this ointment a few times every day. By the time the next shoeing appointment came around, it was a different horse that didn’t mind having its feet worked on,” he laughed. “There may have been a better way to get the owner involved, but that worked pretty well.”

He also wishes clients knew that fixing hoof problems takes time.

“For horses that need therapeutic or corrective shoeing, it’s important to know that feet grow slowly and it can take 6-9 months sometimes to bring things around,” he said.

For those considering becoming a farrier, Hernandez recommends riding around with one to get a sense of how a day goes and all the different situations that can come up.

“There are a lot of people who never thought about being a farrier who end up being really good,” he said. “For me, I really love the art that is involved. Making horse shoes from bar stock is physical, but it’s also fun and that is a huge draw for me.”

For more information about Hernandez’s services, e-mail reaterofarrierservice@gmail.com or call 409-659-7111.