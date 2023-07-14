The Montana State Fair is set to kick off on Friday, July 28, and will run through Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls, Mont. The event will have a full range of entertainment and exhibitions, including live concerts, a pro rodeo, food court and carnival.

Tickets for adults are $9, seniors (ages 60+) are $6, and youth (ages 6-17) are $6. Pre-sale carnival wristbands are $25 each to ride either noon to 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. to midnight and can be purchased at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena Box Office until July 28 at 6 p.m.

The concert lineup for the fair includes Chris Janson on Sunday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m. Janson, a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of country’s new breed. For a man known for his outdoors lifestyle and collaborations with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, making music from his own life has established the harmonica-forward multi-instrumentalist as the go-to guy for young country over the last decade.

Toby Mac will be featured Monday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m. With more than 16 million units in career sales and a whopping seven Grammy awards, Toby Mac’s career continues on the fast track. Each of his six studio solo projects have achieved gold certification, a first for any artist in the history of his label, Capitol Christian Music Group.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7:30 p.m., Josh Turner will take the stage. With his deep bass voice, Turner has sold more than 6.5 million records, reached 4.8 billion global streams, and has become a favorite and unforgettable hit-maker on country radio. With timeless songs like “Long Black Train” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Turner’s five No. 1 singles include “Your Man,” of which the official music video surpassed 100 million views.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be preforming on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, performing to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views and has over 25 million fans across social media. In 2018, Gabe was included into The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Lorne Michaels. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles, and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

The Commodores will be playing on Friday, Aug. 4, at 9 p.m. For three decades, the Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. The group has been called the “Legends of Motown” with hit after hit and Grammy Award winners. Reviews note, “If you haven’t seen them live, you haven’t heard the Commodores.”

Finally, AWOLNATION will be on stage on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 9 p.m. Since its formation by multi-talented musician and songwriter Aaron Bruno in 2010, AWOLNATION has redefined alternative music. With multiple radio hits at the alternative format, including numerous number one hits, the act has inarguably already made a permanent mark, not just in their genre, but across modern music.

Pro Rodeo and Carnival

The Big Sky Pro Rodeo event will be held Aug. 2-5 with four nights of competitive rodeo action in seven major rodeo events. Admission for the rodeo is $16 for adults, $10 for youth (ages 3-12), and reserved seating is $24.

The Mighty Thomas Carnival will be offering thrilling rides, fun games, and tasty carnival treats at Montana ExpoPark for the 27th straight year. Founded in 1928 in Lennox, S.D., by Art B. Thomas, the show now winters near Austin, Tex., and is providing its 91st season of summer fun and excitement for fairgoers at 51 events in 12 states.

Rides include the Beach Party, a two-level walk-through, laugh-throughout funhouse, which makes its first appearance at state fair this year. Built by Owen Custom Trailers in California, the Beach Party features bright yellow and blue scenery, wacky obstacles, and a walk-through spinning barrel that evokes the roiling waters of an incoming tidal wave. Harken to cries of “surf’s up!” and have your sunscreen ready!

The Star Tower is a gentle but thrilling 90-foot chair swing ride, with many hundreds of color-shifting LEDs combining to create mesmerizing, ever-changing light displays that tower above the fairgrounds. This attraction accepts wristbands and regular carnival ride tickets. Star Tower is popular for selfies as everyone takes a photo with their riding partner.

The Black Out is an extreme ride genre. The ride made its continental U.S. debut last year. On this mega attraction, twelve passengers are secured into gondolas that rotate and flip as the central arm launches them up, up and over. The ride swings up to a highpoint of 80 feet in the air and makes a complete circle as it swings back down in the other direction.

For more information on the Montana State Fair, visit https://www.cascadecountymt.gov/213/2023-Montana-State-Fair.