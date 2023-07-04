While everyone experiences stress, the consequences of a persistent stress load in farming can contribute to farm accidents and injuries, according to educators at the University of Nebraska Lincoln (UNL).

“In recent years, the number of farm workers who have died from an injury has been as high as 400 per year,” said Glennis McClure, a farm wife and UNL educator shared in a recent webinar. “Too much stress can make you accident-prone.”

Because rural communities often have a lack of access to medical or mental health providers, many farmers may try to just deal with the issue themselves with painkillers or other coping methods.

“In surveys, three out of four farmers said they had easy access to opioids,” McClure noted. “Stress on the farm can be high all the time. At our egg business, everything from the weekly egg delivery to when the feed truck is coming can be a source of stress.”

Not all stress is bad, and some deadlines can be motivating, but farmers need to be willing to recognize how the stress in their lives affects them, she said.

“Stress is a need or demand that we have to confront,” she explained. “You are the expert on yourself. What does stress look like for you? How would someone who knows you say you respond to stress?”

Stress symptoms can be physical (headaches, stomach aches, back aches), mental (anxiety, sadness, hopelessness), or show up in certain actions like eating/sleeping to much or too little, drinking, screaming or withdrawing.

Unlike other parts of society, farmers have unique stress factors that can include the weather, large debt loads, machinery breakdowns, high interest rates and crop yields. Livestock illnesses, commodity prices, and disagreements with family members can also create high levels of stress.

“There is also something we call the ‘Agrarian Imperative’ or the idea that for farmers, to lose the land is the ultimate loss. It’s part of our identity and many farmers will do everything they can to prevent that from happening,” McClure said. “But we need to separate ourselves from our operations. Here is my land and here is my business. How do I take care of myself? What can I do to take better care of myself that will put me in even better condition to take care of the farm?”

Open-ended questions

One way that farmers can help each other is by starting to ask open-ended questions.

“Farmers are a unique sub-culture and learning to ask open-ended questions promotes relationships and trust,” McClure said.

Close-ended questions are set up to receive “yes” or “no” answers, McClure explained.

“A close-ended question is something like, ‘Are you having a good day?’ An open-ended question would be, ‘How are things going?’ or ‘How do you feel about that?’ or ‘Tell me what’s bothering you,’” she explained.

Recognizing the signs of depression that may lead to suicide are also important.

“If someone starts giving away prized possessions or saying goodbye to people or isolating, it can be important to really check in with that person,” she said. “Asking them about suicide or suicidal thoughts does not increase the risk or suicide and may provide relief to the person because they know others can see them struggling.

“It’s better to lose a friend over a question than lose a person to suicide by not asking,” she added.

If a friend seems suicidal, McClure said not to leave the person alone and to take them to a hospital or call the suicide hotline by dialing “988” for assistance.