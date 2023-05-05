While most people know that eating more fruits and vegetables is good for your health, doctors have started prescribing this change in diet to certain patients in Montana.

The state has several “produce prescription” programs where physicians write a “prescription” for fruits and vegetables that needs to be filled and taken, much like a drug prescription.

Programs currently exist in Belgrade, Livingston, Missoula, Helena and on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Although these programs were operating in isolation for some time, a grant from the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program is connecting the programs in one hub.

The Montana Produce Prescription Collaborative (MTPRx) connects the five different programs in the state through collaborative meetings and workshops.

The three-year $500,000 grant will help to increase patient access to produce throughout the state, according to Bridget McDonald, the MTPRx program director.

“Since all of these programs were doing similar things, we wanted to bring them all together and see what we could do at a statewide level,” McDonald said.

The idea that doctors and patients would begin to see fresh food as a legitimate way to cure illness is something that McDonald said hopes will “go mainstream.”

“We want to help mainstream the movement of a food prescription program as a whole and reduce the barriers to accessing the program,” McDonald said. “Right now, the programs are targeted towards people who are food insecure or are at risk for illness, but we would like to see this used in all medicine.”

Increased fresh fruit and vegetable consumption can also be a plus for regional farmers who can partner with clinics and outlets that fill the prescriptions. Currently, the five programs in Montana use a combination of grocery stores, contracts with farmers, and connections with food banks as places where patients can fill prescriptions.

The following programs are offered in Montana:

• Bar 1 Wellness, Belgrade: The clinic’s holistic program model supports food insecure patients diagnosed with a chronic illness. Ten participants are enrolled within each cohort and receive food boxes prepared by local food outlets. Participants also receive weekly recipes and health coaching. More info at: bar1wellness.com.

• Fast Blackfeet Food Pharmacy, Browning: Located on the Blackfeet Reservation, this program provides participants up to $50 per week worth of fresh fruit and vegetable vouchers to redeem at two local grocery stores. Participants also receive nutrition education counseling or participate in group nutrition classes designed specifically for the Blackfeet community that demonstrate how traditional foods and preparation methods align with a healthy lifestyle in reservation communities. More info at: fastblackfeet.org.

• Livingston Food Resource Center (LFRC) Food Pharmacy, Livingston: Located in Park County, this program refers participants to the LFRC Food Bank through a no-cost operation model. Medical providers write prescriptions for clients to visit the LFRC Food Bank and offer nutrition education materials on site. Once referred, participants are enrolled in the program for life. More info at livingstonfrc.org.

• Missoula Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Produce Program (MFVPP), Missoula: Located in Missoula and Lake counties, MFVPP partners with farmers markets and retailers to provide participants with weekly vouchers to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables.

• St. Peter’s Hospital Food Pharmacy, Helena: This program provides monthly food box prescriptions to patients experiencing hypertension and hyperlipidemia, specifically tailored to treat high blood pressure and hypertension. Participants receive nutrition education through the Diabetes Prevention Program and 1:1 support with St. Peter’s dietitians. Additional educational resources prepared by the Helena Food Rx program are provided in the food box. More info at: sphealth.org.