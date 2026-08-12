By MORGAN GARRISON
On July 14, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum was in Bozeman, Mont., to officially announce the Department of the Interior’s (DOI) proposed change to the protective regulations of the grizzly bear under section 4(d) of the Endangered Species Act. Effectively, the proposed rule change gives states the right to manage their own grizzly bear populations. Joining Burgum for the announcement was Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, Idaho Governor Brad Little, and Fish and Wildlife Director Brian Nesvik.
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