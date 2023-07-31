It is that time of the year that Montana farmers make decisions about planting winter wheat – and recently, winter camelina.

Both winter crops are thriving at Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC) and have been discussed at annual field days.

On July 11, Chengci Chen, superintendent of MSU EARC and cropping systems specialist, said the winter wheat is growing well at the center. Their variety trials demonstrate options for producers in the region on what winter wheat cultivars would work best in their fields for the 2024 season.

“Our winter wheat trials look very nice this year. The varieties made it through the winter well,” said Chen. “During the winter of 2020-2021 we had severe winter injury.”

Last summer, the winter wheat varieties were not looking as hardy as the ones in the trial this year.

One of the highest-yielding varieties in August 2022 was an experimental, MT 2019. Its yield was the highest in the trial, at 79 bushels per acre, pointing to its winter hardiness and good agronomics, but the protein was only 10.9.

Bobcat’s yield was 72.5 bushels per acre with a protein of 11.8. The variety has a stem solidness greater than Warhorse, MSU’s standard for stem solidness.

“Sawfly resistance and solid stem winter wheat cultivars like Bobcat are important to Montana farmers,” he said.

FourOSix had a yield of 67.2 bushels per acre and a protein of 11.4. FourOsix, a cereal grain variety, was named by Jim Berg, MSU retired winter wheat research associate, because the state’s area code had been popular in marketing.

FourOsix is intended as a replacement to Yellowstone, well-known for its high yield and milling and baking qualities. While Yellowstone had been a favorite over the years, FourOsix is superior to Yellowstone in milling and baking qualities.

“Bobcat and FourOSix are both doing very well in the variety trials this year,” Chen said.

The MSU winter wheat breeder, Sue Mondal, breeds winter wheat varieties that can expand the wheat market for Montana farmers. They must have disease resistance to impactful diseases, and wheat stem sawfly tolerance. As if that weren’t enough, Mondal breeds varieties that make sure millers and bakers will have the highest quality winter wheat.

In addition to winter wheat, Sustainable Oils Inc.’s winter camelina is growing well at Sidney.

Sustainable Oils Inc., a rapidly growing global camelina feedstock company, moved its North American headquarters to Great Falls last year.

Tavin Schneider, Sustainable Oils assistant breeder, works to support the breeding program through field and chamber trialing, quality testing, and project management and spoke at MSU EARC field days.

“We’re interested in increasing the acres of camelina. 2022 was the first season that we began production in eastern Montana, and we have fields ranging all the way from Wolf Point down to the Baker area,” Schneider said.

Schneider said camelina can be planted in the spring or winter. It has been demonstrated to have exceptional winter survival among other crops for diesel.

“Our parent company, Global Clean Energy Holdings, is based out of Bakersfield, Calif., and they have a refinery there that is meant to refine camelina and produce biodiesel and biofilm out of it,” she said. “Being in California is super advantageous for us because we are able to take advantage of the carbon credit there. And we were able to claim successfully that we have the lowest carbon index crop on the market for biofield production.”

Camelina, is an oilseed crop that is closely related to mustard and canola, and it is used for the production of biofuels.

The research team in Great Falls is focused not only on the agronomy research and the breeding of camelina, but they have a commercial team that is situated to help growers produce camelina successfully in their environments.

“It’s a very small-seeded crop. So, fortunately, you are able to use the same equipment that you use for cereals, but there are minor modifications that are needed. Our goal is to make sure those modifications are successful in order to help people plant and have a great stand of the crop after the plant has emerged,” Schneider said.

Sustainable Oils currently has delivery points in Wolf Point and Glendive to support the farmers in the region.

The company wants farmers to use fallow acres in Montana so that they don’t interfere with production acres.

“To achieve our goals, we need the help of farmers in this area and across the growing region,” Schneider concluded.