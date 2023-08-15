Circle S Seeds is gearing up for the sales of fall seeds and the coming season will likely see an uptick in sales as drought conditions have eased, according to company experts.

“With the moisture situation improving, we will probably see less fallow this year,” said Tyler Heupel, certified crop advisor for Circle S Seeds. “The last two years were tough for producers farming dryland acres. We were awful dry all the way through a typical seeding date, which is around the middle of September. With that being said, we can go later into mid-October and be fine most years. Ideal conditions would be in that mid- to late September timeframe with some fall rain or a wet blanket of snow to get us started.”

Circle S Seeds, located near Three Forks, Mont., has been in business since 1987. The company provides cereal, grass, and forage seed to their customers in Montana and throughout the U.S.

For fall planting, Heupel said the company’s most popular seeds are winter wheat and winter triticale. He said winter wheat is by far the most popular.

“For producers in our area who are raising winter wheat as a cereal grain, there isn’t really a good substitute for winter wheat,” he said. “I say that mainly because other fall crops would be produced for livestock feed or forage instead of a grain commodity, so winter wheat is unique in that regard to other crops we would plant in the fall.

“If forage is what a producer is after, winter triticale is a great alternative to a forage winter wheat. We do see a little winter feed barley in our area and those can offer a better yield for folks looking to feed grain,” he added.

With weather conditions more favorable this year and farmers looking to plant fields that may have been fallow, demand for seed will likely be up. However, regional differences in drought recovery may affect overall supply, Heupel noted.

“Right now, things look good in terms of seed supply,” he said. “I say that as this year’s fall crops are still in the field and not in the bin yet. It looks good right now, but we’ll see as we get into harvest. Inflation’s effect on seed has remained minimal in comparison to the high demand versus supply. We saw a huge relief in 2022 after 2021’s crops were extremely low-yielding, but we are still recovering from that in some areas in the seed world. As I mentioned, we have seen tremendous relief, but there are other parts of the country who didn’t see the recovery we did last year.”

Circle S Seeds will not only be supplying farmers in Montana with seed, but also operations in nearby states.

“Our most popular fall seeds are hands down winter wheat and winter triticale. We will see our most popular fall seed supplies of winter wheat and winter triticale being planted Montana, but also see those go to Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, into the Dakotas, and out into the Pacific Northwest,” Heupel said.

While things are looking up for farmers and seed suppliers in general, Heupel said it is important to maintain perspective in the seed business.

“The most challenging thing about selling seed is the unpredictability of raising the product,” he noted. “Drought, hail, winter kill, fires, disease, pests, etc., can change your plans quickly. We can’t raise everything we sell, and all our customers and suppliers are in the same boat. We rely heavily on the fact that we have a little top soil and it rains.”

For more information, visit circlesseeds.com.