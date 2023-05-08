Even though Eater is over with its colorful hard-boiled eggs, we still purchase them for many other uses. The price of a dozen eggs from the grocery store has escalated.

Eggs, eggs for breakfast, eggs for baking, eggs with toast or fried potatoes. Eggs have played an important part in our diets. Unfortunately, Avian flu has affected the supply. Millions of chickens have died from it. Since 2022, over 43 million egg producing hens have died, or about 5% of the U.S. production. This has contributed to an increase in the cost of a dozen eggs which is said to continue going up. Considered in that prediction is the increased cost of workers, materials, and transportation costs.

Many town ordinances are allowing a small number of hens to be raised in town, but prohibits roosters. Hatcheries have increased chick production because of this. The sale of small chicken coops and chicks are up. When raising chickens in town, some concerns need to be addressed such as disposal of manures and other cleanings. Also regulating odors, if any – too name a few. Larger rural operations can address these concerns more effectively. The responsibility also must be made if leaving home for a few days or weeks and the birds must be fed, watered, and eggs collected.

Because of the various breeds of chickens, the eggs they lay may have different colors on the outside shell. However, there is no difference on the inside contents nutritionally, or in taste. In addition to the white or brown colored shells they may be blue, green, dark brown, cream or pinkish.

Before displaying eggs at the grocery store, there are Federal and state guide lines which must be followed. The gathered eggs are inspected, then washed using brushes and 110 degree to 115 degree hot water with detergent. This also removes the slight protective “bloom” coating of the shell. A protective oil is put on the now porous shell at the plant. The eggs are candled by inspecting them with a bright light for signs of fertility, small cracks or other defectives. After this they are sized and packaged.

There are three egg grades established by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture). Grade AA eggs have thicker and firmer whites, and the yolks are high. Grade A eggs are not as firm; these are the ones mostly sold in stores. Grade B egg whites are thinner and the yolk is wider and flatter. The shells may have a slight stain. These are usually made into a liquid, frozen or dried for use in egg products.

The following information may be found on an egg carton. Best sell by date has the month and date when the eggs were placed in the carton. A 3 digit code notes the day of the year the eggs were placed in the carton. Labeled: 001 to 1231. (January through December. )You can safely store the eggs 4 to 5 weeks in the refrigerator after that date. A letter P plus four numbers notes the processing plant.

Eggs are placed upside down in the carton with the pointy side down. A natural bubble on the larger end keeps the yolk centered inside. As the egg ages, this bubble becomes larger. The eggs should be stored in their original carton in the coldest place in the refrigerator. The carton helps keep unwanted odors out. Do not store eggs on the door as the temperature fluctuates with the door being opened and closed.

A quick and easy way to tell how fresh an egg is is to use a water test. Place an egg in a glass of water. A fresh egg lies horizontally in the glass of water. If the narrow end tilts up or stands upright at the bottom of the glass it is still OK to use. If the egg floats though, do not use it.

When eggs are getting older and you are not going to use them, freeze them; however, do not freeze them in the shell. Crack the egg in a bowl and gently mix to break the yolk. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt for each cup to prevent graininess. If the egg will be used in desserts, add 1 to 1 ½ Tablespoons sugar or other sweetener. Pour the egg into an ice cube tray or cupcake pan. Cover with wrap and freeze. When frozen, remove from pan and place in freezer bags. Label and date the contents. Also note if the egg contains sugar or salt. Let thaw in refrigerator before using.

These circumstances are showing us how we depend on some things we take for granted!

Something to think about: “This recipe is certainly silly. It says to separate 2 eggs, but it doesn’t say how far apart to separate them.” Gracie Allen

CREAMED EGGS

6 hard-cooked eggs

2 Tablespoons fat

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 slices hot, buttered toast

Remove the shells from the eggs and cut each egg into six pieces; set aside. Heat the fat in a frying pan, and cook the chopped onion in it for a few minutes until yellow, but not brown. Remove the onion. Make a sauce of the fat, flour, milk and seasonings. When it thickens, add the eggs. When they are well heated, spoon the mixture out onto the buttered toast.

PICKLED EGGS

24 whole cloves

6 hard cooked eggs

2 cups apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

Shell the eggs and stick 4 cloves into each egg. Mix a little of the vinegar with the salt, pepper and mustard; set aside. Heat the rest of the vinegar to boiling. When boiling, add the salt-pepper-mustard mixture.

Place the eggs in a glass fruit jar and pour the boiling vinegar over them. Cover and let stand two weeks before using.

ALMOND BARS

1/2 cup shortening

1-1/2 cups brown sugar, divided

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs, unbeaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 Tablespoons sifted all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup toasted, chopped almonds

Cream the shortening with 1/2 cup brown sugar. Add one cup flour. Spread in a very thin layer in an 8x8” square baking pan. Bake in a moderate oven (350 F.) for 10 minutes. Cool slightly. Beat the eggs until light, then beat in the vanilla and remaining sugar. Add remaining ingredients in order listed and blend well. Spread over partly cooled mixture. Return to the oven and bake until browned, about 25 minutes. Cool slightly and cut into bars.

