DECATUR, Ill. — Five people remained hospitalized Monday, Sept. 11, after an explosion at an Archer Daniels Midland Co. soybean processing facility that shook nearby houses on the city's east side and sent smoke billowing into the sky.
Firefighters rushed to the scene on Sunday evening to find “numerous injured workers” scattered amid a scene of blasted debris and burning buildings, the Decatur Fire Department said.
In a statement, ADM said there was an explosion at 7:11 p.m. Sunday at the company's East Plant, 4666 Faries Parkway. "Five employees remain in the hospital receiving treatment for their injuries, and our priority is providing our injured colleagues and their families support," a company spokesperson said.
The East Plant, which produces soybean oil and white flake for soybean protein production, remained out of operation on Monday, as did the adjacent corn processing plant.
This is the third fire this year at ADM's Decatur plant. In April, three workers were injured following an apparent dust explosion in one of the grain elevators at the company's West Plant. Two weeks ago, emergency crews responded to a fire in the feed house of the company's East Plant. Two firefighters were hospitalized after battling the blaze.