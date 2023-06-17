The Baby Boomer generation of farmers has seen an eventful era in agriculture, including the rapid advances of technology, the challenges of the 1980s farm crisis and the rise of new crop uses such as biofuels.

While many Baby Boomers farm on, with no plans to stop, the issue of how they’ll eventually pass on land to the next generation, or sell it to younger farmers, is important for the future of agriculture.

And with high land prices, managing the asset of farmland is an even higher-stakes venture than it traditionally has been. That cost can be a barrier to both selling and buying. Liz Henderson, policy coordinator for the Missouri Soybean Association, says her organization and other ag groups worked on policy in the Missouri state legislature to create tax incentives for selling or renting farmland to beginning farmers. She says the agriculture industry is working for ways to make these land transitions smoother.

“One of the biggest barriers to getting into farming is the cost, and the cost that people have to pay in taxes when they sell the land,” Henderson says.

She says the legislation could help with some land transitions.

“Hopefully that helps some folks getting started,” she says.

Jacob Knaebel, with the Missouri Corn Growers Association, says efforts to develop the next generation of farmers are important for the industry.

“We’re needing to build up the next generation of agriculture,” he says. “It’s hard for farmers to get started.”

Planning and open conversations can help farm families develop a road map for passing land to the next generation. University of Missouri Extension ag business specialist Wesley Tucker says it takes a willingness to discuss the options.

“Having the difficult conversations and engaging in intentional communication are critical components of this process,” he says.

Tucker organized a series of workshops on the topic of succession planning, focusing on minimizing conflict, family meetings and communication, short-term operating plans and preparing for the next generation of management and ownership.

He says succession planning doesn’t rely on an event, but rather is about charting a course for the future of a farming operation.

“Unlike estate plans, which are often set into motion after a funeral, succession plans should be proactive and not event-dependent,” Tucker says.

MU ag business specialist Joe Koenen says these conversations are not always easy, but talking about plans and preferences is beneficial.

“I think that’s a critical piece of the plan, is to sit down with everyone,” he says.

Koenen says farmers can talk about future involvement in the farm with their kids as they start to get closer to adulthood and have a better idea whether they really want to farm.

“You can have a few basic conversations in their teenage years or college years,” he says.

Koenen says farm families can start with giving kids some responsibility as they get older, such as taking care of feeder cattle or a few cows. This can be a good way to give the next generation a financial stake and the opportunity to make some of their own management decisions.