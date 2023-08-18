Farmers see a lot of livestock when they are out working in fields, checking their herd or fixing fence on the back 40, but they could also be seeing more animals they aren’t used to coming across.

Black bears and armadillos have been gradually expanding northward from their more established populations in southern Missouri. Iowa has had about 50 confirmed bear sightings over the last 20 years, mostly from bears wandering in from Minnesota and Wisconsin, but also a few crossing into southern Iowa from Missouri.

Illinois has also seen armadillos moving north, and has had a few black bear sightings in recent years which are believed to have entered Illinois from neighboring states.

Black bears

Vince Evelsizer works as a furbearer and wetlands biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and says bear sightings become the talk of the town in rural communities.

“For the last 100 years, we haven’t had to deal with that, a bear out there in the woods,” he says. “There’s a lot to talk about to get used to bears being out there again.”

Missouri Department of Conservation black bear and furbearer biologist Nate Bowersock says the state has an established and growing bear population.

“We estimate the population to be around 900 bears or so,” he says. “We estimate a population growth rate of about 9%. ... That’s just a really healthy, growing population we have.”

Bowersock says Missouri’s core black bear range is in the Ozark region in the southern part of the state. Typically the bear range was along and south of Interstate 44, which runs from St. Louis to Springfield, but he says the bears have been moving north of that, into the Lake of the Ozarks region and even north of the Missouri River. He says black bears are good swimmers or can cross major river bridges at night.

“We are getting more and more reports of bears north of I-44,” Bowersock says.

Evelsizer says Iowa does not have a breeding population of black bears, although there is an example of a bear living in the state full time.

“We have one known resident bear,” Evelsizer says. “He’s been here four years at least. Typically they take a loop in Iowa then leave.”

For now, the bears in Iowa seem to be ranging black bears during breeding season, Evelsizer says.

He says the growth of black bear populations in other states make it possible the state could have a breeding population of bears again.

“We suspect there could be in the future,” he says.

Whether or not they can establish a breeding population is a question of habitat. The bears lived in Iowa over a century ago, but the landscape in Iowa and many parts of Illinois has changed a lot due to modern farming practices.

Evelsizer says southern Iowa is likely the best potential spot for black bears, with its habitat and access to the bear population in neighboring Missouri.

Bowersock says black bears were almost eliminated from Missouri due to unregulated hunting of the animals and destruction of habitats through logging, but some bears always remained. He says Arkansas made efforts 50 to 60 years ago to bring in bears caught in the northern U.S. and Canada, and some of those made their way into Missouri. Also, he says conservation and habitat restoration efforts have helped bears thrive.

“We’ve restored a lot of good habitat in the state,” Bowersock says. “… Missouri just has a lot of resources for bears.”

He says these resources for good bear habitat include lots of available water, lots of greenery and forests and a diversity of trees.

Missouri reached enough bear population to start a black bear hunting season in 2021, issuing 40 permits a year, allocated by a lottery system.

The state studies habitat and surveys residents to determine the ideal black bear population.

“That becomes a juggling act of where is that number,” Bowersock says. “I think we’re still trying to figure that out.”

When it comes to reducing bear nuisance issues and negative bear interactions, Bowersock says the key thing is keeping bears from getting food from humans rather than nature.

“The big thing that drives human-bear conflicts is food,” he says.

People can put up electric fencing around beehives, chicken coops and fruit and vegetable production, Bowersock says. He says people can store food safely while camping, and if there are bears in an area, homeowners can avoid putting out birdseed.

According to the USDA, black bears can kill and eat livestock, usually smaller livestock. However, the bears are scavengers and many times may be eating a carcass that was already dead from another cause.

Evelsizer says if need be, conservation agents can scare off bears using rubber bullets, or use pyrotechnics or loud noises to drive bears away.

Bowersock says black bears are much less likely to be aggressive than grizzly bears, which are not found anywhere in the Midwest. Black bears are likely to run away if they see humans.

People can go to bearwise.org for tips on how to act if you see a bear. Bowersock says making lots of noise helps alert bears humans are around. Speak in a loud voice if you see a black bear, and avoid running away or playing dead.

“Common sense is highly recommended when it comes to interacting with bears,” Evelsizer says.

Armadillos

Bowersock says he has fielded a lot of questions about armadillos this year, as they have pushed farther north after a relatively mild last winter.

“They are clearly established north of the Missouri River,” he says. “Iowa’s starting to see them more.”

Armadillos are very sensitive to cold weather, and Bowersock says they are unlikely to be established in farther north places like Minnesota, but in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa, the animals can survive.

“It’s very much temperature- related,” he says.

Armadillos are omnivores that can survive in a wide variety of landscapes, Bowersock says. They are known to dig a lot and burrow into the ground for safety or to get away from cold temperatures. While armadillos do not cause major ecological issues, their burrowing can have an impact when done in large enough numbers.

“For folks that raise cattle, that can be an issue,” Bowersock says. “One of the most common calls we get is armadillos digging up a pasture, cows stepping into the holes and hurting themselves.”

He says the Missouri Department of Conservation uses hunter surveys to report what wildlife they see when out in nature. Back in the ’80s, armadillos were generally only spotted down near the border with Arkansas. But now it is possible to spot an armadillo in any county in the state.

While armadillos have been in southern Illinois for a long time, they have been moving north there as well, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources asks the public to report armadillo sightings north of the Springfield area.