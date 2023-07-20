Cook’s note: My grandson likes the name of this recipe. The cake is “to die for.”
3 C. flour
2 C. sugar
12 T. cocoa
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. soda
12 T. Wesson oil
2 T. cider vinegar
2 T. vanilla
2 C. cold coffee
Preheat oven to 350°. Mix dry ingredients together in bowl, then add remaining ingredients and mix to combine. Pour batter into three 8-inch greased and floured round layer cake pans. Bake in center rack of oven for 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove the pans and let cool before frosting.