Overall, the crops in the area haven’t changed a lot this past week. The corn has started to tassel, in some areas fully while other areas are pretty varied. A few fungicide applications are being applied on farms where field conditions are more uniform and less stressed from the dry conditions. The soybeans are flowering, and a few fields are even setting pods this past week as well. Most, if not all the wheat has been harvested, and the double-crop beans planted behind it are starting to emerge, surprisingly, pretty well.