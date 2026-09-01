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Last week was a cooler week. That helped with the moisture absence, but it is finally starting to show. By the weekend, the August heat we're used to showed up. It looks to be a scorcher the next several days, and no rain in sight. However, many choppers wrapped up and combines joined the march. More and more are shelling corn, and this coming week is going to add to it. Some soybean fields are changing, too. Harvest has its toes in the water, and it's only a matter of time before we're all in. The glow of city lights at the elevators and football fields make for a heavy fall feel!