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Another wet week, but definitely not a lazy one. Many of us found ourselves in the basements Monday morning (April 27). Tornados and heavy winds caused damage across much of the area. Trees, limbs, buildings, etc. were scattered in fields and on fences. Cleanup will carry on into this week and the weeks to come. Fieldwork was only done by the flyers this past week. Many headed-out wheat fields were receiving fungicide applications. A few curious planters crept into the fields late Saturday and Sunday, but the future forecast looks to be a grim one for their continuance. Hefty rain chances throughout the week look to stall progress once again. Pastures are flourishing though!