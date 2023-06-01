Has anyone looked at the calendar lately and seen that May ended this week? I had a “what the heck?” moment this morning when I was trying to figure up some scheduling items and realized that May has disappeared somewhere.

I don’t have a favorite month, but if I did, it would probably be May. The winter doldrums and the brown colors start to disappear for nice, vibrant greens. The wildlife is overfilling the valley with new hatches and new offspring. Baby calves are making their appearance, and who can’t smile at their antics? It just seems like a new beginning every time the month rolls around.

The best part about May is that it is Beef Month. It also happens to be Mental Health Awareness Month and Ehlers Danlos Awareness Month, all things that are incredibly near and dear to my heart. Every time May rolls around, I think that I need to do more to represent these events. Then I think to myself, “Well, you are living them every single day, and sometimes just making others aware of them is the biggest thing one can do.”

So, eat your beef, be conscientious of your mental health, and be aware that there may be those around that are struggling with disabilities that may be a daily struggle to manage.

I can count the cows left to calve, which is always very encouraging. Somedays it feels like calving has dragged on forever, and then I realize that it has only been a month. So, suck it up buttercup.

I’m already thinking ahead to July, and am going to time artificial inseminate more than I ever have to see if I can push the season even tighter. The Boss Man is supportive of the idea. I just hope Mother Nature next May is also digging the thought process.

The biggest thing on the agenda last week was trees. If you recall last year, we had a debacle when I decided to order 2,500 trees to plant. I think the crew was ready to disown me. Fortunately, our intelligence level allows us to learn and improve. This year I ordered only 1,100.

I will admit I was dreading it. My mental outlook for the trees during Mental Health Awareness Month was not a positive one.

Tuesday, the Boss Man went to pick up the trees and the machine that helps to roll the landscape fabric out, and I started planting Thursday late evening around the background lot. We had it planned for three rows with cedars, junipers, honey locust and hackberries at the background lot and around some of the pivot that was also by the lot. The rest of the trees, along with a variety of shrubs were planned for replants for the stuff that didn’t make it last year.

I got around 100 planted Thursday evening, then Friday morning we started out strong and got a pretty decent system going. It felt like we were really making progress. Around noon, I realized that I think this could actually be accomplished and made an agreement with the crew. If we could have everything planted by Saturday evening, everyone would get Monday off for Memorial Day. Guess who wrapped up with tree planting Saturday at noon?

I admit that I cannot keep up with the 20 somethings like I use to. I had to take a very long nap that afternoon before heading back out, but it was definitely worth it. The best part was that it’s rained here and there since we got them all in the ground, so I’m hoping this year won’t be near as much of a struggle as last year.

This week, just trying to get caught up and get one group branded before I head out to the West Indies Ag Conference Sunday. I will admit that my body and brain is ready for a little reprieve. Hopefully this trip will provide that and more.