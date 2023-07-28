Comunidade. Horta.

This is Portuguese for community and garden, two words that Brazilian native Sandro Lopes is trying to find meaning for in Nebraska.

Lopes wants to bring a sense of community to David City and increase interest in gardening for other Latino families.

“In Brazil, every rural family has a garden,” Lopes said. “You help each other to make it work.”

Gardening could be considered a tradition in rural communities of Brazil. When someone wants to start a garden, everyone in the neighborhood rallies together to help, said Lopes. When he came to David City, his fellow Latino neighbor Martina joined him to start a backyard garden. Lopes said he would like to replicate this system for the 25-30 Latino families in the David City region.

Lopes lived in the rainforest of Brazil for 22 years before immigrating with his family to Costa Rica. Seven years later in 2015, he and his wife Michelle and four children moved to America. Lopes is a Positive Youth Development (PYD) in Agriculture Researcher and Emeritus Science Director to IVISAM, the institute that runs the 4-H program in Brazil. He was an extension educator in Brazil, teaching entrepreneurship to youth and showing small farmers agricultural techniques to help improve the soil.

Part of his initiative is promoting regenerative agriculture, biological control and pest management practices based on organic production. A pilot program in Brazil called 4-H Amazon was established three years ago to support this endeavor.

Through 4-H Amazon, Lopes studied “syntropic” agriculture. He examined how plants in the rainforest grow in harmony, then applied these systems in agriculture.

For example, as foresters established rows of trees to renew the rainforest, Lopes would help them add vegetable crops between the rows until those trees canopied the space, which could take 20-40 years.

They collected roots and seeds from the forest to imitate the natural process.

“We combined different species in the same space and caught the energy from one to transport to another individual,” said Lopes, referring to a symbiotic relationship between plants.

These are the same techniques Lopes uses when gardening in Nebraska. Tree bark laid around watermelon and zucchini plants holds the soil in place and retains moisture. A cover of leaves provides mulch for plants in pots. A tripod of long sticks stakes his pepper and tomato plants.

Lopes has had to add standing pallets for windbreaks in has backyard garden. He mentioned the strong wind of Nebraska several times.

“When the wind blows here, it’s like a dust storm because the soil doesn’t have organic matter,” Lopes said.

He considers the soil here hard. Little activity from organisms and chemical use are two problems he sees. Lopes described Amazon soil as richer with organic matter.

Lopes encourages shade in his gardening area. He built a structure to hold a tarp providing 60% shade cover. People tell him that his tomatoes, peppers and lettuce need full sunlight. He disagrees, saying, “The sun is too strong so will kill the plants.”

The robust, dark-green leafed plants are proof that his tactic is working. Lopes is using the same potting soil and seeds from Walmart that other gardeners in Nebraska are buying; the only difference is his management style.

With limited space in his rented property, Lopes has the majority of his plants in pots—400 pots last year. This year, he had to downsize but still has 32 species of plants.

Besides feedings his family, Lopes will donate 70% or more of his harvest to the local food bank.

The shade structure looms over the in-ground garden in his backyard. This plot is part of the Nebraska Urban Soil Health Initiative (NUSHI), a University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) study. The research project aligns with his regenerative agriculture techniques. Lopes is in the compost group, which required him to add 4 cubic feet of Oma-Grow compost provided by UNL as part of the study.

His in-ground garden is teeming with watermelon, zucchini, sweet corn, radishes, lettuce, sunflowers and onions. Lopes uses companion planting practices, such as radishes amongst lettuce, to protect against insects.

Lettuce is his passion. Lopes has trays of seedlings started of every variety from Buttercrunch to Caesar to microgreens.

He has a specific process for growing plants. To begin, Lopes starts seeds in a germination area comprising of shelves completely shaded by the house. After the seeds have sprouted, the trays are moved to a large bench. Sprinkles of light penetrate through the leaves of a shade tree hovering above. Once the seedlings have their set of “true leaves,” they are transplanted into individual containers, such as recycled water bottles and party cups, filled with potting soil. They are moved to a sunnier location for 15 days or until he determines they are ready for more sunshine in the garden.

A hospital area on the backside of the pallet shelving is well-protected from sun and wind. Here, sickly looking plants receive personalized care.

Lopes looks for signs from the plants to know if they are thriving in their location or need to be moved.

“Nature tells me if that’s not a good spot,” he said.

This method of gardening requires a lot of time, but Lopes said he wants his children to learn that one’s purpose is to be useful in this life, not rich.

This is the reason he spends his mornings in the garden, not his bed, after pulling a night shift as an account manager with Hartland Cleaning Services and Associates. But what he really he wants is to be known as a gardener in the community.

His children help plant and water the garden. He has not installed a dripline specifically so his children have a job, he said. The garden is a family project.

Gardening is also therapy. His younger son has autism, so being in the garden offers Lopes time for reflection.

“I have to be mentally good to take care of my son with autism,” Lopes said.

The family moved to America for better support, as society in Brazil will not accept him, said Lopes. First, the Lopes family lived in Texas but came to Nebraska four years ago. The education system in Nebraska has been positive for his son, Lopes said. Plus, the people in Nebraska are friendlier to immigrants.

Lopes still misses the sense of community from his home country. In the future, he would like to have a Latino community sharing food from their gardens. He acknowledged how expensive food is in the U.S., especially produce, due to the extra cost of transportation to import fruits and vegetables.

“In rural areas of Brazil, you do not buy vegetables. Everyone grows their own in their gardens,” Lopes said, adding that their growing season is not restricted to five months of the year like in Nebraska.

His mother sent a native flower from Brazil, which Lopes has growing with his other flowering, potted plants to attract pollinators. He is also trying to grow jambu, a flowering herb from Brazil with medicinal properties.

Just this year, Lopes wrote a $30,000 grant proposal for 4-H Amazon from Nutrien. The proposal was accepted.

“More than 40 families and 100 youth will be having education and hands-on training thanks to the grant,” Lopes said.

Food security training, PYD training, agricultural machines, drones, seeds, multimedia kits and computers obtained through the grant will help 4-H Amazon youth be more engaged in agriculture.

Another goal Lopes has set is owning an acreage someday. He is working with the Center for Rural Affairs (CFRA) to make this a reality. He has been visiting farms to learn what can be grown in this climate and what is marketable.

Within the business plan he is forming with the CFRA, Lopes aims to replicate the forest and create a “living pantry farm.” His garden is just the beginning of this dream.

Through all his endeavors, Lopes is keeping in mind his true desire for a sense of comunidade.