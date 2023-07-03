We continue to have a rare wet and cool growing season here in southwestern Nebraska.
The second cutting hay is starting to get cut, oats are getting baled between storms and wheat harvest is just around the corner.
Flies are a battle with the cow herds. We feed a fly control mineral that seems to be helping.
Thistle spraying in the pastures is also going on. The projects never end.
We had a severe storm bring hail damage across the region this past week. Lots of bushels were lost and homes were damaged. It seems like everything always has to be violent out here.
Switching gears, county fair season is upon us. I'm going to share a little about my sons’ 4-H journey.
The boys started out showing home-raised steers and buying a couple heifers per year. They were good cattle feeders and did well with rate of gain and carcass contests. We traveled a little and did the State Fair and Aksarben.
The turning point came at Aksarben when calves they had raised and that had done well at the local level and were good commercial-type steers. They got white ribbons. It was time to get bitter or get better. They got better.
They started calling breeders before we got home. We found a bargain steer at Mitch Benes place and another one at Dennis Breinig. They listened, they worked, they went jackpot showing. They won grand and reserve champion at our county fair the next year with a pair of steers that cost under $1,500 each.
Since then, they have expanded, bought better heifers, competed and fit cattle at all levels of shows, met hundreds of people and made some good friends. They tried different breeds, won a few State Fair classes, made a short go or two, but most importantly had fun competing and doing a family activity.
I don't know how many nights I have sat in a chair at our wash rack watching the boys work hair. I don't know how many miles have been logged on our driveway with the boys leading their strings. One year the two of them showed 23 head at our county fair, just to show folks they could.
They raised embryo calves and traveled all over the plains looking for good ones. They did a lot of winning with $2,500 heifers in an era when folks will tell you that you need to spend at least $10,000.
I share this as a first-hand reference on what can be done on a budget with hard work, persistence and dedication. It was a tremendous learning experience and character builder for them.
When the kids get beat, remind them that they can get bitter or better. It is up to them.
When the kids win, remind them that some of those red ribbon kids will be coming for them. And a white ribbon kid might learn how to beat them.